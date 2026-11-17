In the end, she would have prevailed, and the experience - the tribulations really - would have made her stronger emotionally, spiritually, and even physically.

But, right now, Asheba-Lee Levy needs help. She is seeking help to fund a double hip replacement surgery at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) in Kingston, with overall cost expected to be between $3 and $4 million. Asheba, as she is affectionately called, is a student at the University of the West Indies, where the UHWI is based, and is studying to become a registered nurse.

A resident of Lime Hall in St Ann, she currently attends classes at the university’s Brown’s Town Community College. Levy wanted to become a doctor, and maybe that dream is still alive but, as the financial reality pummelled home, leaving her bare of cash, she has chosen instead to read for her BSc in Nursing.

She will gladly tell you that she’s the first person in her family to study for a degree. That, surely, is part of the motivation.

But your journey to your destination always appears to be an awfully long distance away when life comes at you fast … and unfavourably.

For Levy, the pressure, coming from so many angles and literally present for all of her life, is even more today as she seeks to overcome multiple hurdles simultaneously.

At seven years old, she was diagnosed with sickle cell disease. Now 29, her seven-year-old daughter has been diagnosed similarly. In 2021, she was involved in a motor vehicle accident that landed her in hospital. On the second anniversary of the accident, in 2023, she became a Christian, giving herself some spiritual adjustment.

Levy uses two forearm crutches to assist her in walking and, just recently, she lost one after it fell and was crushed by a car, adding to the difficulties she has been facing. She will tell you that, over the years, she worked hard to attain the entry requirements for the degree programme at the UWI.

Her acceptance finally came as the pain in her body, because of the sickle cell, increased and forced her to seek medical assistance.

She explained: “I went to the doctor, the UHWI orthopaedic clinic, and they sent me to do some tests and, in July of 2026, I did the tests. During that same period, I was admitted into the nursing programme at UWI.”

“I was diagnosed with Stage 3 avascular necrosis; it’s a condition where the femoral head of the bone, the cartilage, is being eaten off due to sickle cell disease, and a lack of blood supply. So the prognosis for me is to do a total hip replacement on both hips because the condition is bilateral, so I need two hip replacements.”

“The implant is for $657,000 per hip, the estimated hospital bill is over $606,000 so I need approximately $1.3 million per hip. But, you know, MRI and all of those not included so, it would be more. I would need three, up to four, million dollars, overall.”

She showed a pro-forma invoice from the UHWI for the amount stated.

She said, with the hospital bill being an estimate, another bill is due to reach her after the initial payment.

“The doctors want to do the surgery in December; however, I haven’t got an exact date as they’re waiting on me to pay for the surgery, which has to be paid for before I can get a date. They also want me to pay for the implants so they can be transferred to the hospital before the surgery.”

“I’m the first in my family to pursue a bachelor’s degree, despite being a sickle cell patient. A lot of sickle cell patients don’t really get the opportunity to go to school and get certain subjects to be admitted into the UWI programme, they’re always facing extreme medical issues, complications related to sickle cell. So it’s not only about getting the assistance, I want to be able to motivate others, I want to be an inspiration to them.”

In the meantime, Levy struggles to get to school each day, from Lime Hall to Brown’s Town, on public transportation. It is especially difficult with just one crutch. She is appealing for help to cover the costs of the surgeries.

editorial@gleanerjm.com

To assist Asheba-Lee Levy, contact her at 876-308-5629. Donations may be made to: Jamaica National Bank, St Ann’s Bay Branch, Savings Account No. 2094584249.