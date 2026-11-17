WESTERN BUREAU:

Despite the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, St Elizabeth is reporting a steady collection in property tax payments, netting $413.6 million in the first seven months of the 2026-2027 financial year.

The improved revenue performance has triggered calls from councillors for a greater portion of the revenue to be channelled into community development projects, particularly in areas still recovering from the hurricane.

Black River Mayor Richard Solomon, who is also the chairman of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, said the $413,626,794 collected up to October 31 represents 64.2 per cent of its $644.26-million annual target.

The sum collected is approximately $144.14 million short of matching the $557.76 million collected for the entire 2025-2026 financial year, with five months remaining.

Deputy Mayor Donald Simpson, councillor for the Malvern Division, commended the residents for honouring their tax obligations despite the financial challenges.

“I think it’s a great achievement. We really have to congratulate the citizens of the parish because, you know, people in general don’t like to be taxed,” he said. “But when you go through these sorts of circumstances and you still remember that you have to pay your property tax and you make it your duty to pay property tax, I think we really have to congratulate the citizens of St Elizabeth.”

Solomon endorsed the sentiments, noting that property tax revenue is important for the efficient operation of municipal corporations and funding for local government services.

He hailed the collection team for its outreach efforts, particularly the mobile collection unit, which has been visiting communities to facilitate payments.

According to the corporation’s report, property tax collections for October 2026 exceeded those collected in the corresponding month last year by approximately $10.27 million. The parish’s annual property tax target was reduced by approximately $11.85 million, from $656.12 million in 2025-2026 to $644.26 million for the current financial year.

Audie Myers, councillor for the Siloah Division, stressed that residents should reap tangible benefits from the funds collected.

“We want to see it reflected now in the parish. It’s time for us to get something now within the parish to do something on the roads,” said Myers, declaring that residents were making sacrifices to meet their tax obligations.

Everton Fisher, councillor for the Balaclava Division, suggested that the funds could be used to assist communities still struggling with the hurricane’s impact.

Solomon also acknowledged the need for taxpayers to see direct benefits from improved collections.

“We have to revisit the timetable and see how best we can connect this programme, so that people can realise the benefits that can be derived from the improved collection,” he said.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com