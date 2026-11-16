St Catherine North police commend residents for search efforts following Linstead flood tragedy

The St Catherine North Police Division has commended residents of Russell Pen, York Street and surrounding communities for their efforts in searching for 63-year-old Rhona Richie-Barrett, whose vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Linstead last Friday.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in charge of the division, Hopeton Nicholson, praised residents and family members who searched more than four miles of difficult terrain, including heavily vegetated areas and riverbanks, in their efforts to locate the missing woman.

Barrett's body was discovered on Sunday in the Rio Cobre, approximately 12 miles away, in the vicinity of Waterloo, Spanish Town.

The police also commended Nemo Harriott for rescuing another motorist who was swept away by the floodwaters on Friday.

SSP Nicholson expressed condolences to Clive Barrett and the family, while praising the community spirit and solidarity demonstrated by residents who put aside their personal commitments to assist in the search.

"The true strength of a community lies not merely in its physical surroundings, but in the willingness of its people to stand together in times of adversity," Nicholson said.

- Ruddy Mathison

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