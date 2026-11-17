The 400 largest data centres in the United States put more heat-trapping gas in the air in one year than the entire nation of Denmark did, and that was before the artificial intelligence boom really got going, according to a Harvard University study published Monday.

Meanwhile, negotiators at the United Nations COP31 climate talks in Antalya, Turkey, launched a voluntary pledge for companies and countries to power the world’s data centres with clean energy and be more open about their power and water consumption and emissions.

“We cannot ask people to accept higher bills, more planet heating pollution and deeper inequality today, in exchange for promises of a better tomorrow,” United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell said Monday during the launch of the pledge. “Claims about future emissions savings cannot excuse rising pollution now, making climate disasters even worse.”

The pledge also calls for focusing the power of artificial intelligence on solving the so-far intractable problem of climate change and reflects burgeoning concerns about AI’s ever-expanding environmental footprint. The political backlash has played out in US elections and major local objections for new sites.

The explosion of new and planned data centres also has prompted a push for new sources of power generation that has the biggest tech companies failing to reach their climate goals, with their electricity consumption rising 240 per cent between 2022 and 2025, according to a new report by the advocacy group Climate Action Against Disinformation.

Study quantifies how much big data centres pollute

Harvard researchers looked at 403 of the largest US data centres between May 2024 and April 2025, using available data and modelling to analyse their electricity use and emissions. They estimated electricity use by the centres produced around 28.3 million tonnes (25.7 million metric tonnes) of carbon dioxide, according to a study in Monday’s Nature Sustainability.

More than half their 82 terawatt hours of electricity use – enough to power nearly seven million homes for a year – came from fossil fuels, which are the primary cause of global warming, the researchers found.

The emissions estimate is two to three times what previous studies had shown, said study senior author Francesca Dominici, a Harvard biostatistics professor.

“It is the equivalent to the CO2 emission of an entire state like Michigan or a small European country,” Dominici said, adding that plans for 2,000 more data centres make that quantity more worrisome for the future. “We are going backwards toward the goal of controlling CO2 emissions.”

Several outside experts in climate, energy and artificial intelligence said Monday’s study made sense and reached realistic conclusions, finding the use of modelling reasonable because companies aren’t open about power consumption and pollution.

“We cannot manage environmental impacts effectively without reliable measurements and disclosure,” said Fengqi You, a Cornell University energy systems scientist who wasn’t part of the study. “Ultimately, the environmental footprint of AI is not fixed. It depends on where we build data centres, how efficiently they operate, and how we supply their electricity.”

A voluntary pledge proposed at climate talks

The ‘Antalya Artificial Intelligence Pledge’, launched by UN climate talks host Turkey and the International Telecommunication Union, says data centres should use clean power and efficient energy and water systems.

The pledge also calls for AI systems to be designed and managed responsibly, using environmental standards and reusing or recycling infrastructure and hardware. It says the environmental impacts of data centres should be assessed and shared, and signatories should support using artificial intelligence as a climate solution.

COP31 President Murat Kurum has said world leaders at the talks must openly discuss AI’s growing energy consumption and start setting the terms.

AI produces pollution but also offers hope

One of the biggest climate fighters, former US Vice President Al Gore, said, while it is essential that data centres are powered by carbon-free energy, he is less concerned about the emissions from AI than others. And he is hopeful that its computing power can find novel ways of fighting climate change.

Gore quoted a study by prominent British economist and climate advocate Nicholas Stern who predicted, by 2030, “we will see six to nine per cent reduction in emissions of greenhouse gases because of the use of advanced AI in finding new ways to be far more efficient in the use of materials and energy”.

Caleb Max, president of the National Artificial Intelligence Association, said, “AI will solve not only the energy usage issues that data centres face, but unlock numerous currently unknown advances in science and technology that will address climate change and make lives better for humanity. I respect the concerns about energy and water consumption from data centres, but the fears may be overblown.”

But Climate Action Against Discrimination spokesman Philip Newell was sceptical.

“We have hope in one hand and then harms in the other,” Newell said. “They’re selling us hope while hiding the harms from us.”

Capturing heat from data centres

The computing equipment in data centres generates a lot of waste heat that is vented into the atmosphere. One approach to reducing data centres’ environmental impact is to capture heat that can be used for nearby homes and businesses.

The Danish engineering and manufacturing company Danfoss said waste heat is “the world’s largest untapped energy source”, and reusing it can replace natural gas as a heat source. It identified data centres as a significant source of constant heat, particularly as their power consumption grows.

The International Energy Agency estimates data centres could provide enough heat for around 10 per cent of European homes by 2030, if that heat was fully integrated into district systems that supply heat and hot water to residents.

In remarks broadcast during COP31, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen said Europe must replace imported fossil fuels by capturing heat that is going to waste and tapping into geothermal.

In another example of this approach, industrial development firm BaRupOn is building an advanced manufacturing campus in Texas that plans to use recaptured heat to generate additional electricity on site, CEO Balaji Tammabattula said. In North Dakota, the company is planning a data centre that could feed heat to the community.

University of Colorado Boulder Professor Gregor Henze said it’s a perfect marriage because modern data centres that rely on liquid rather than air cooling are a fairly constant source of heat at the right temperature for thermal energy networks.

-AP