Three men arrested after 155 rounds of ammunition seized in Rollington Town

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of unauthorised possession of ammunition following the seizure of 155 assorted rounds in Rollington Town, Kingston, on Sunday.

The ammunition comprised 76 rounds of 5.56 calibre, 29 rounds of .38 calibre and 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Reports are that about 11:20 am on November 15, the police conducted a targeted operation at a premises along Homestead Road in Rollington Town, where the ammunition was discovered during a search.

The three occupants were arrested.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations by the Elletson Road Criminal Investigation Branch.

- Rasbert Turner

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