Children’s Advocate, Diahann Gordon Harrison, is calling for heightened vigilance from all stakeholders to protect the nation’s children from abuse.

Gordon Harrison notes that too many children still suffer abuse and have their rights violated.

“Their protection requires action from each and every one of us, whether you sit in a position of authority or not, whether you are in the church or not, whether old or young and irrespective of your station in society,” she stated.

“My charge to you, therefore, is to actively listen when a child speaks, to act decisively when a child needs assistance, and to honour your legal and moral obligation to report any suspicion that a child may be in inappropriate or difficult circumstances.”

She was addressing congregants attending the Office of the Children’s Advocate (OCA) 20th anniversary church service, held at Webster Memorial United Church in St. Andrew on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Gordon Harrison said the OCA remains steadfast in its mission to protect and enforce children’s rights and promote their best interests.

She noted that the entity’s journey has been marked by several key achievements, including research that has informed child-centred legislative reform, the publication of diverse resources such as the Child Justice Guidelines to improve children's experiences, and broad public education that helps both children and adults recognise abuse and understand children's rights.

Other achievements include training and capacity building for stakeholders and persons who interact with children, along with an internationally certified child and teen helpline known as ‘Safe Spot’, which provides immediate, free, and confidential 24-hour counselling and psychosocial support from qualified professionals.

“Through our investigations, legal representation, school visits and outreach, we continue to stand alongside children, with the objective of securing best outcomes on their behalf. Indeed, this is a solid foundation upon which to build the next 20 years as we move forward with renewed resolve,” Gordon Harrison stated.

The Office of the Children’s Advocate was established in 2006 under the Child Care and Protection Act as a Commission of Parliament to enforce and protect children’s rights and best interests.

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