Convicted killer Omar Collymore and three co-accused were on Tuesday freed of criminal charges stemming from an alleged plot to kill his former girlfriend in December 2017.

Collymore, who is serving a life sentence for the murders of his wife and her driver, was charged with conspiracy to murder, shooting with intent and illegal possession of a firearm. Carey Jonas, Dwayne Pink and Michael Adams faced similar charges.

The charges followed allegations that the complainant’s vehicle was shot at multiple times while she was travelling along Sandy Park Road in St Andrew on December 23, 2017.

When the men appeared in court on Tuesday, Director of Public Prosecutions Claudette Thompson told Justice Leighton Pusey that the Crown was not in a position to proceed with the case.

Thompson said she had informed the investigating officer and the virtual complainant of the decision and explained the reasons to the woman.

Consequently, the judge formally entered not-guilty verdicts against the four men.

Another person charged in the matter, Shaquilla Edwards, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder in July and was sentenced to seven years and six months’ imprisonment. However, he was released after receiving credit for time spent in custody.

According to the Crown, the complainant had been involved in a three-year intimate relationship with Collymore, which ended about two months before his wife was killed.

Investigators alleged that Collymore arranged to meet the woman in December to exchange a gift after inviting her to lunch two days earlier and giving her the wrong item. The alleged shooting occurred just days before the murders of his wife and her driver.

The Crown alleged that men travelling in a white motor car opened fire on the woman’s vehicle, damaging it.

Collymore, Pink and Adams were previously convicted of the 2018 murders of businesswoman Simone Campbell-Collymore and her driver, Winston Walters. Edwards was convicted of conspiracy to murder after the court found that he had withdrawn from the murder plot before the killings.

The victims were shot dead outside an apartment complex in Red Hills, St Andrew, after gunmen on motorcycles approached and opened fire.

Collymore was found to have orchestrated his wife’s murder to benefit from her $120-million life insurance policy. He received two life sentences and must serve 46 years and six months before becoming eligible for parole.

Adams, identified by the prosecution as the contract killer, was sentenced to two life terms and must serve 42 years and six months before parole eligibility. Pink also received two life sentences and must serve 32 years and six months.

All three were convicted on May 15, 2024, following a four-month trial.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com