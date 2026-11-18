WESTERN BUREAU:

Doujon Griffiths was on Monday sentenced to life in prison in the United States for the murder of fellow Montegonian Massania Malcolm, 20, and her one-year-old daughter, Jordania Reid.

The 26-year-old Griffiths, who like his victims, hails from Glendevon, was convicted of fatally shooting Malcolm and leaving her baby to suffocate inside a locked car in Orlando in September 2021.

Residents of Glendevon have reacted to the sentence with satisfaction, although some wanted Griffiths to get the death sentence.

“Mi happy and mi sad at the same time,” a relative of Malcolm told The Gleaner. “I am glad that he will be locked away for the rest of his life, but I am sad that they did not give him the [electric] chair, because that crime deserved the death penalty.”

The facts of the case indicate that Griffiths fled Jamaica in 2020 and became homeless in Miami, Florida. He then ran into Malcolm’s boyfriend, Jordane ‘Sinnaway’ Reid, an old friend he grew up with in Jamaica.

Reid took him into his home to stay with him, Malcolm and their baby daughter. The arrangement was for him to stay until he could sort out his life.

However, after some weeks with the family, Griffiths was asked to leave as he was not showing any inclination towards seeking employment or contributing to the household expenses.

On the day of the shooting, he reportedly indicated that he was ready to move out and asked the couple to drop him off at the bus stop, which they agreed to.

As soon as they were about to enter the car, he suddenly brandished a handgun and told Reid he was going to kill him. Reid ran off as Griffiths open fired. Despite being hit multiple times, Reid fled into the neighbourhood, where residents assisted him to the hospital in a critical condition.

After the initial shooting, Griffiths forced Malcolm and her baby in the car and drove away. He stopped at a parking lot on Lake Ellenor Drive, where he shot Malcolm dead and then fled, leaving the baby also locked in the car.

Griffiths was held in New Jersey in March 2024.

“Me can’t sorry fi Doujon. Him nuh live noweh and dem tek him in, help him out, and him turn ‘round and wicked to dem,” an old friend of both Griffiths and Reid told The Gleaner yesterday.

adrian.frater@gleanerjm.com