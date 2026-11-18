Melvyn ‘Mel’ Tennant, a former school principal from England who made St Mary his home after retiring in 2003, and whose relentless efforts to protect endangered Hawksbill sea turtles earned him the nickname ‘Turtle Man’, has died.

Tennant was found at his home in Oracabessa last Friday in need of medical assistance and was taken to hospital. He reportedly died the following day, Saturday, November 14.

Tributes poured in from Jamaica and overseas following his passing.

The GoldenEye Foundation, with which Tennant was associated, said in a social-media post that his “passion and dedication to sea turtle conservation have left an extraordinary legacy”.

It continued: “We are deeply grateful for Mel’s friendship, his unwavering commitment and his invaluable contribution to conservation. His legacy lives on in every turtle that returns to our shores and every hatchling that finds its way to the sea. Rest peacefully, Turtle Man. Your life’s work will continue to make waves for generations to come.”

The Sandals Foundation also paid tribute, noting that Tennant’s wisdom and dedication helped shape Jamaica’s Sea Turtle Project.

“Since the project began, over 300,000 hatchlings have been released. More than 9,500 guests have participated in Island Routes Turtle tours, and community members, Sanctuary wardens, NGOs, conservationists and many others have been trained,” the Sandals Foundation stated. “Turtle science in Jamaica has grown tremendously through his wisdom and dedication. His legacy lives on through the work he leaves behind. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace, Mr Tennant.”

Tennant spent almost all of his time in Jamaica leading efforts to protect endangered Hawksbill turtles after discovering them nesting on a beach near his home in 2004. He established the Oracabessa Bay Sea Turtle Project in 2005 to formalise that work.

His efforts earned recognition from The Gleaner in 2018, when he received a Gleaner Honour Award, and again in 2021, when he was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

His work also drew international attention. In March 2020, the United Nations Development Programme published an article crediting him with helping to bring back “life” to Oracabessa Bay.

In September 2022, The Gleaner reported that Tennant had partnered with Boston University on a project aimed at saving an additional 3,000 Hawksbill hatchlings annually.

At the time, the number of hatchlings released in Oracabessa Bay had reached 220,000.

“As of today, we’ve had 170 nests on this beach, we’ve let go, with the ones that we’ve let go today, something like 6,200, but in the 19 years we’ve been here, we’ve let 220,000 Hawksbill hatchlings out,” he told The Gleaner.

By then, his efforts, including night patrols and engagement with local fishermen, had more than doubled hatchling survival rates, from 35 per cent to 80 per cent.

Tennant continued his work to protect the Hawksbill turtle until his death.

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