The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) has called in external investigators after an auditor general report uncovered missing inventory, unrecorded donations amounting to millions of dollars, and chaotic record-keeping in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.

The 60-page report followed an audit conducted by the Pamela Monroe Ellis-led Auditor General’s Department (AuGD), which examined whether the ODPEM and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) managed resources received for Hurricane Melissa relief transparently.

It also assessed whether their internal controls were adequate to prevent and detect fraud, waste, and abuse of public resources.

Monroe Ellis said that in light of the inconsistencies identified in information provided in response to the audit queries, the ODPEM convened an internal inquiry on July 2, 2026, to examine the circumstances surrounding the Logistics Department’s failure to provide a complete and reliable inventory.

She said the inquiry identified apparent deficiencies in the management of government-owned and donated disaster-relief inventory, as well as material inconsistencies relating to its custody, recording, and control.

“Following the inquiry, ODPEM referred the matter to an external investigation body for consideration and investigation,” the report said.

It said, among other things, that the absence of evidence that donated supplies were verified upon receipt at the ports weakened accountability over humanitarian aid and made it difficult to establish that items received, recorded, and distributed were complete and consistent with donor intentions.

The AuGD report said that without an independent verification process, the “ODPEM could not demonstrate that all donated goods entering the relief supply chain were properly accounted for or that distributions were aligned with the conditions established by donors”.

It said that this weakness is particularly significant in circumstances where relief items were not intended for the ODPEM or the Government of Jamaica but for specific third-party organisations or private relief initiatives.

LACK OF VERIFICATION PROCESS

The lack of verification reduced transparency regarding the ownership and intended destination of the goods, the report said, increased the risk of inappropriate custody, distribution, or use of donor-funded assistance, and impaired the ability to demonstrate that humanitarian aid was managed in accordance with donor expectations and established governance requirements.

Further, it said disaster-relief officials provided wildly conflicting figures for Hurricane Melissa donations, ranging from $400 million to $5.5 billion over a seven-month period.

According to the report, the ODPEM ultimately settled on a $6.3 billion tally in July 2026, split between $1.5 billion intended for the Government and $4.8 billion earmarked for third parties.

However, auditors revealed that the ODPEM could not substantiate the $1.5 billion valuation or establish that the $4.8 billion was intended for third parties because of missing documentation.

Donated items subject to port-clearance fees were left off the ODPEM’s official schedules, while a September inspection of Warehouse 2 uncovered 15 unopened containers and unrecorded items, indicating that the $6.3 billion total was an undercount, the report said.

Auditors found that the ODPEM failed to record the full value of in-kind donations in its official accounts.

The report said that, while the ODPEM’s July 2026 schedule recorded roughly $171 million in local donations, including food, building supplies, household goods and Starlink devices, it did not capture all forms of in-kind assistance as required by financial instructions.

International partners provided skilled personnel to assist with the Government-directed Roof Restoration Programme, but the ODPEM could not produce records showing that the services had been quantified or assigned a monetary value.

A major discrepancy also emerged over millions in building materials meant for roof repairs, with official records falling far short of figures reported by the prime minister’s office.

Correspondence from the Office of the Prime Minister on July 6, 2026, stated that $400 million in building materials had been received for roofing repairs.

But four days later on July 10, 2026, the ODPEM’s donation schedule listed a combined total of $203.1 million in building materials – broken down as $146.7 million for the Government and $56.4 million for third parties.

“We requested evidence to determine the [receipt], distribution, and use of the building materials; however, as at the report date, ODPEM had not presented the requested information. Consequently, the completeness and accuracy of the reported value of in-kind donations could not be verified,” the report said.

In response, the ODPEM said it was upgrading its accounting and inventory systems and had referred unresolved inventory deficiencies and material inconsistencies to an external law-enforcement authority for independent investigation.

The investigative body was not named in the report.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com