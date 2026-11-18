Technocrats from the former Mines and Geology Division (MGD), now the new Ministry of Mining and Geology, admitted on Tuesday that they failed to send demand letters for payment to three bauxite companies who owed US$13.7 million in penalties accumulated since 2008.

In a performance audit of the MGD, Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis revealed that as of December 2025, three mine lessees were to pay the roughly J$2.16 billion in fines for failing to rehabilitate 264.14 hectares of mined-out land.

Julian Robinson, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, noted that 17 years had elapsed and no attempt was made to collect the sums owed. He said the employees of the department failed to carry out basic tasks.

“I don’t understand what was going on at this place,” he said.

“Corner shops run better than this because dem know who dem trust things to and dem know who fi collect from. We have millions of dollars out there. We don’t even know how much is owed. We not enforcing to know how much to collect,” he noted.

The PAC chairman said it was only after the Auditor General’s Department placed the spotlight on the MGD that the department started to take action to correct serious failures within the entity.

Committee member Peter Bunting said demand letters were only sent out to the bauxite companies in the last two weeks.

He questioned Ministry of Mining and Geology Darlene Morrison on why a decision was not made to enforce the law in relation to the sums owed.

“Who has decided to give these people a free pass? Is it the commissioner of mines, the financial secretary? Is it Cabinet?” he enquired.

Morrison, the former financial secretary who was transferred to the ministry recently, said: “I am not able to answer that question.”

Pressed by Bunting for an answer, she said: “To the best of my knowledge, at this point in time, I am not aware of someone putting something in place not to. It appears to have just happened that they did not properly pursue collection.”

Arguing that the sums owed were far from “pennies”, Bunting said the US$13 million could go a long way towards repairing roads in his Manchester Southern constituency that the mining companies had allegedly helped to destroy.

He accused the MGD of being on a “frolic of its own”, contending that the manner in which it was operating was unacceptable.

Bunting said he has been raising concern about mined-out lands not yet rehabilitated since 2008 when the Windalco Kirkvine alumina plant in Manchester began downsizing before suspended production in April 2009. He said the company left a lot of land without rehabilitating them.

Bunting said he had suggested in the past that the sums to rehabilitate the mined-out lands should go into an escrow account that either the company can use to restore the lands or, failing that, the State can step in and rehabilitate the areas.

edmond.campbell@gleanerjm.com