The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is facing a credibility and legitimacy crisis and is struggling to find common ground on issues affecting sovereignty and foreign policy. However, appointing a political head as suggested by Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley may not be the answer.

That’s the position of Damion Gordon, a lecturer in the Department of Government at The University of the West Indies (UWI).

Instead, Gordon told The Gleaner, steps must first be taken to build solidarity around CARICOM and instil commitment to the organisation.

“People need to see the benefits of regionalism and, over time, that will build support. But, if people believe that regionalism doesn’t work, which is certainly a broad view among CARICOM nationals, then that undermines the project in itself. People need to feel that the project works, [that] it delivers benefits. Those are the conversations that we should be having,” he argued.

Gordon said efforts should be advanced in facilitating easier regional travel and increased trade while expanding opportunities for education and cultural exchanges across member states.

Mottley made the call for a political head for CARICOM while speaking at the Patterson Doctrine book launch at The UWI on Sunday.

“Without a political head, CARICOM will not go any further,” she declared, arguing that the organisation needed a leader capable of providing continuity, articulating the region’s interests, and ensuring decisions taken by member states were implemented.

She also proposed a 0.3 per cent tax on United States imports into the region, along with a US$1 levy on cruise ship passengers and a US$2 tax on visitors staying longer in the region, as a means of ensuring the organisation remains financially viable.

But Gordon was not particularly keen on this suggestion either.

“We can’t be thinking about levying and taxing on all of that,” he said, stressing again the need for camaraderie in the region. “If we achieve greater levels of intraregional trade, intraregional travel, then it means that we can sustain ourselves from within.”

LOST SIGHT OF MANDATE

Gordon asserted that the 53-year-old bloc has substantially lost sight of its historical mandate to build and sustain functional cooperation among member states in areas of economy, regional security and foreign policy coordination.

Not only does this affect the region’s international and moral standing, he contended, but it also highlights the need to reflect on the future of the CARICOM integration model.

Gordon pointed to recent developments, such as Trinidad and Tobago’s endorsement of US military strikes in the Caribbean Sea against boats suspected of trafficking drugs, despite the rest of CARICOM’s push to maintain the area as a zone of peace.

He also highlighted divisions at the UN General Assembly with a recent vote calling for an end to the US embargo on Cuba. Seven CARICOM countries voted in favour of lifting the embargo; three countries, including Jamaica, abstained; another three territories did not vote; while Trinidad and Tobago became the first CARICOM state to vote against the resolution.

“Our ability to influence global affairs and to advance our own interests as a region depends on our ability to act collectively, and we have seen a departure from that [approach] recently,” he said.

His comments follow similar concern expressed by former Prime Minister Bruce Golding, who asserted that CARICOM’s failure to achieve true regional integration has left it vulnerable to interference, disruption and exploitation.

Golding said, although there have been some achievements in regional integration, it is nowhere near the vision set out when the organisation was established in 1973.

He cited “the problem of insularity and the protective concept of sovereignty”, along with a weakness in conviction and political will, as reasons for the stunted advancement of the organisation.

Golding, who was also speaking at the book launch on Sunday, said CARICOM today would be unrecognisable to its founding fathers.

Gordon, in agreement, told The Gleaner that the founding fathers of CARICOM understood that small economies were dispensable when geopolitical tensions arise between more powerful nations and were aware that “our unity and solidarity are our most important asset”.

“The vision was that, when we come together, we could create institutions and mechanisms that are better suited to advance our interests in a global system where our concerns have been traditionally underrepresented,” he said.

“So, the fact that today we remain so vulnerable to external influence that we often have to compromise our own sense of sovereignty and autonomy tells us that the CARICOM project and the CARICOM vision is not achieving, it’s not being realised,” he added.

DERELICT IN THEIR RESPONSIBILITY

Gordon stated, however, that the political leadership across the Caribbean is not solely to be blamed, asserting that the civic institutions and governing institutions have been all derelict in their responsibility to build a strong sense of regional identity among Caribbean people, which is key to getting CARICOM to work.

“If you compare CARICOM with other regional integration projects such as the EU (European Union), the difference is that some other regions have been able to embed integration and a regional identity into the everyday lives of citizens,” he said. “I don’t think that CARICOM has been embedded in the consciousness of Caribbean people in the same way.”

He said this is also partly because Caribbean leaders elevate their sovereignty and external relationships over regionalism, which, he argued, is often the more practical choice as intraregional trade only accounts for approximately five to 10 per cent of total trade in member states.

“They may feel that, if they prioritise regionalism over the other relationship – the external partnership – then the gaps that could emerge, CARICOM may not be able to fill those gaps. And those are very practical, realistic considerations,” he said.

“The question that many Caribbean states ask themselves is: When we give up the traditional external development arrangements and partnerships in pursuit of the CARICOM position, how do we navigate the repercussions of that difficult choice, given our vulnerabilities and our inherent constraints?” Gordon added.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com