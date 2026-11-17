Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has accused Opposition Spokesman on Health and Wellness Dr Alfred Dawes of being irresponsible and mischievous in his criticism of the opening of the new Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department at Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James.

Tufton said the Government had made it clear that the facility would not become accessible to the public immediately after its official opening on Friday, as a brief transition period was needed to facilitate deep cleaning and the relocation of staff.

The new department is expected to begin receiving patients next week.

The minister was responding to a statement by Dawes on Tuesday, in which the Opposition spokesman called on the Health Ministry to issue an urgent public advisory informing Jamaicans that the new A&E department was not yet operational and directing patients to seek care at other facilities until it becomes functional.

Dawes said patients from across western Jamaica, believing the new facility was open, had been turning up at the hospital, placing additional pressure on the existing emergency department, which he described as already over capacity.

He warned that the situation could put patients and frontline healthcare workers at risk, arguing that unnecessary arrivals could delay treatment for people experiencing life-threatening emergencies.

Dawes also questioned why the facility was officially opened before it was ready to receive patients, saying residents of western Jamaica, who had waited eight years for the hospital's restoration, deserved a functioning facility rather than another photo opportunity.

However, Tufton said the transition arrangements had been communicated during Friday's launch ceremony, which Opposition representatives attended.

He noted that two Opposition representatives were present, although Dawes was absent.

The minister said deep cleaning was a healthcare imperative when a new medical facility is completed and criticised Dawes for attempting to portray the development negatively.

Tufton also accused the Opposition of consistently opposing developments, even when they were in the country's best interest.

Meanwhile, Jamaica Labour Party Communication Taskforce Chairman Senator Abka Fitz-Henley has also condemned Dawes' statement concerning the hospital.

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