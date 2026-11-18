Xavier Dennis of Wilmington Primary and Infant School in St Thomas spelt his way to victory on Tuesday to claim the first zonal title under the new format of The Gleaner’s Children’s Own Spelling Bee.

Dennis also claimed the St Thomas parish title with the winning word D-O-C-U-M-E-N-T-A-R-Y.

He edged out Rahiem McKenzie of Moore Town Primary School in Portland, who stumbled while attempting D-I-S-T-I-N-C-T-I-O-N. McKenzie finished as the Portland parish champion for 2026.

The two boys were the last standing among 26 students from St Thomas and Portland who gathered at the Anglican Church Hall in Morant Bay, St Thomas, for the competition’s much-anticipated return after a three-year break.

Arianna Morgan of Dalvey Primary and Infant School in St Thomas finished third overall. She admitted that she was scared and nervous during the competition but was proud of how well she had done.

The Morant Bay spell-off marked the start of a new format for the longstanding competition, which now brings students from neighbouring parishes together at designated zonal venues. Each parish crowns its own champion while the highest-placed competitor overall takes the zonal title.

As the rounds progressed, the field of 26 gradually narrowed until Dennis and McKenzie were the only two remaining, setting up the final contest for the zonal crown.

Spellmaster Jean-Paul Menou conducted the competition, while Dr Clive Lai shared insights and advice with students and coaches, drawing on decades of experience with the Spelling Bee.

Following his victory, Dennis spoke of the hard work he had put into preparing for the competition and encouraged students in neighbouring parishes preparing for their own spell-offs to work hard and never give up.

The competition continues on Thursday, November 19, at St John’s Anglican Church in Ocho Rios, St Ann, where students from St Mary, St Ann, and Trelawny will compete.

The next stop will be in Montego Bay, St James, on Tuesday, November 24, for competitors from Westmoreland, St James, and Hanover, followed by Mandeville, Manchester, on Thursday, November 26, for Manchester, St Elizabeth, and Clarendon.

The final zonal spell-off is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, at Open Bible Church on Washington Boulevard in St Andrew, bringing together students from St Catherine, Kingston, and St Andrew.

Registration takes place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at each venue, with spelling beginning at 11 a.m.

Spelling Bee Coordinator Racquel McLean has encouraged students from the remaining parishes to take part, urging them to visit the designated venues, register, and simply “go for it”.