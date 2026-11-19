A police corporal who served as a bodyguard to former Education Minister Ruel Reid yesterday testified that he received a monthly allowance of up to $120,000 for about nine months while assigned to the former minister between 2016 and 2018.

The corporal also disclosed that he received $320,000 for the use of his personal motor vehicle, which he said was necessary because no vehicle had been provided for him to carry out his duties.

However, the court did not hear whether the $320,000 was a one-off payment, as proceedings were adjourned before the matter could be explored further.

The witness, who was assigned to the Protective Services Division and earned a basic monthly salary of a little more than $100,000, said he began receiving the additional allowance following discussions involving himself, Reid and the former minister’s driver.

“The discussion came about with Mr Reid being concerned about the long hours we were working and his aspiration in becoming a member of parliament, so he wanted to assist us in helping him with our undivided attention,” the corporal testified.

He recalled Reid saying that he would speak to the permanent secretary about providing assistance, as he was concerned that they were not being compensated for the additional hours they worked.

The witness said he subsequently provided Reid with his banking information, along with that of the driver, and began receiving the additional sums in his Scotiabank account.

Asked whether the amounts were fixed, he said he initially received $30,000, which later increased to $60,000, $100,000, and eventually $120,000 a month.

He estimated that he received the allowance over eight to nine months, although he could not recall the exact number of deposits.

The testimony came during the multimillion-dollar fraud trial involving Reid, former Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) President Professor Fritz Pinnock, Brown’s Town Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence, Reid’s wife Sharen and their daughter Sharelle in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The five are charged in connection with an alleged scheme to siphon more than $25 million in public funds from CMU through fictitious employment arrangements, contracts and invoices between 2016 and 2019. They have pleaded not guilty.

The corporal said he worked with Reid almost seven days a week, spending an average of five to six hours or more in his presence daily. His duties included ensuring the former minister’s safety and transporting him to the Ministry of Education, official engagements and other appointments.

His working hours varied, with some days beginning as early as 4 a.m. and ending around midnight.

The corporal said his day generally began at Reid’s St Andrew home, from where he would transport him to the ministry and other meetings. He also accompanied Reid to parishes outside Kingston, including St Ann, where the former minister attended school functions, graduations, funerals and community meetings as he pursued his political ambitions in St Ann North West.

In addition to his security duties, the witness testified that he sometimes ran errands for Reid, including filling prescriptions, taking him to ATMs, Chinese restaurants and dry cleaners, and making lodgements on his behalf.

After being shown one of the two statements he had given to investi-gators, he recalled that the lodgements involved the Jamaica Teachers’ Association Credit Union, Reid’s wife, National Commercial Bank, ‘strata corporation’ and CIBC.

Regarding the $320,000 payment for the use of his vehicle, the witness explained that he used his personal car to collect Reid’s driver in the mornings and take him home in the evenings. He said Reid would sometimes also travel in the vehicle to the ministry.

The corporal said he had welcomed the payment.

Meanwhile, a former legal officer at the Universal Service Fund (USF) testified that she was unaware of any arrangement for the CMU to provide financial assistance to participants in the Technology Advancement Programme who did not have bank accounts at the start of the programme.

Under cross-examination by defence attorney Hugh Wildman, the witness was questioned about the arrangements for paying participants, who were entitled to a weekly stipend of $10,600, paid fortnightly based on their attendance.

Wildman sought to establish that the CMU had an arrangement with the USF to provide financial support to participants who could not initially receive payments through the banking system.

However, the witness said she was unaware of any such arrangement and could not recall a specific discussion with the CMU about the stipend payments. She maintained that the USF was responsible for paying participants directly.

Wildman also questioned her about the $70-million down payment made to the CMU under the agreement. After being shown the contract, the witness clarified that the $70 million represented the initial payment, rather than the full contract value, with the balance payable after completion of the 12-week programme. She said that, to her knowledge, the CMU had been fully paid, although she could not recall the final amount.

The witness recalled preparing a draft of the agreement between the USF and CMU for the delivery of the programme. She noted that the CMU was responsible for training participants through three months of classroom instruction, followed by nine months of on-the-job training at institutions across the island. The USF, meanwhile, was responsible for arranging placements with public- and private-sector entities.

She explained that the stipend was intended to assist participants, who were unattached youth, with expenses such as food, drinks and transportation.

Asked whether a significant number of participants had initially been without banking information, the witness disagreed with that suggestion. She said she could not say how long it took to collect all the banking details, but indicated that participants received all the stipends due to them once they had sorted out their banking arrangements.

The witness further indicated that she was unaware of the USF’s finance department receiving any vouchers from CMU for stipend payments.

She also disagreed with Wildman’s suggestion that the USF began making payments towards the end of the programme and that a CMU coordinator was responsible for providing participants with their stipends. She similarly rejected the suggestion that the coordinator had submitted bills to the CMU for payment.

The corporal will continue his evidence today.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com