The Caribbean is to benefit from a US$10-million project aimed at strengthening regional efforts to monitor, manage and respond to massive sargassum influxes, while exploring opportunities to turn the seaweed into a productive resource.

The initiative, dubbed SargMarine, was launched on Tuesday at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, by the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

The project will support Jamaica, Colombia, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, and Saint Lucia in strengthening early warning systems, coordinating responses, and developing alternatives for the productive use of sargassum.

It is being financed through a US$10-million grant from the GEF, with an additional US$67.3 million in co-financing. CAF will serve as the implementing agency, the Organisation of American States (OAS) as the executing agency, and the Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research as a technical partner.

Mexico and France also supported the presentation of the initiative.

The project aims to improve information sharing, strengthen countries’ capacity to anticipate and manage sargassum influxes, and identify opportunities to use the seaweed in ways that could benefit local economies.

CAF’s Climate Action and Positive Biodiversity Manager, Lina Mondragón, said the transboundary nature of the phenomenon requires countries to move beyond largely national responses and strengthen regional cooperation.

“Sargassum is a transboundary phenomenon, but our responses remain largely national,” she said, adding that more effective joint action requires building on existing regional mechanisms and capacities.

The scale of the problem has grown significantly, with the United Nations Environment Programme reporting that 37.5 million tonnes of sargassum were recorded in the Atlantic in May 2025, the highest volume observed since monitoring began in 2011.

The massive influxes have increasingly threatened marine and coastal ecosystems, tourism, fisheries, economic activity and the health of communities in affected areas.

GEF Manager of the Conventions and Funds Division, Chizuru Aoki, said the initiative has received final approval and is ready for implementation.

Colombia's Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Fabio Arjona Hincapié, stressed the need for a regional approach, arguing that local solutions alone would not be sufficient to address the phenomenon.

Jamaica’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, Environment, Oceans and the Blue Economy, Matthew Samuda, said the country’s priorities include improving monitoring and forecasting to determine when and where sargassum is likely to arrive.

He said better forecasts would help authorities determine where to concentrate protective measures and plan for the productive use of the seaweed, including assessing the availability of raw material.

Meanwhile, Dominican Republic Vice-Minister for Climate Change and Sustainability Ana Emilia Pimentel underscored the importance of considering the needs of communities affected by sargassum, alongside its economic implications.

SargMarine is expected to strengthen regional cooperation and improve coordinated monitoring, preparedness and response among Caribbean countries increasingly affected by the influxes.

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