Three civil servants have been honoured this year for their contributions to the public sector and Jamaican society through the Government of Jamaica (GOJ)/First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union (FHCCU) Civil Servants of the Year and People’s Choice Awards.

Established in 2004, the awards recognise public sector employees for the exemplary execution of their professional duties, as well as their dedication as corporate citizens advancing social development through charitable and community initiatives.

The programme features three distinct categories – technical support, middle management, and management – alongside a People’s Choice Award, with 12 nominees shortlisted from across the public service.

Customer care assistant at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Lindel Josephs, received the award for the technical support category.

Social worker in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Public Assistance Division, Shavelle Davis, copped the award for middle management.

Benefits officer in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service’s Employee Welfare Management Unit, Fabian White, was named the awardee for the management category.

The coveted People’s Choice Award also went to Josephs, who secured 36,263 of the 101,689 total votes cast.

In her address at the awards ceremony, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Friday (November 13), Minister of Finance and the Public Service Fayval Williams hailed public sector workers as the backbone of national stability, pointing specifically to their tireless efforts following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

She emphasised that public servants often go far beyond the call of duty, despite enduring negative perceptions in some spaces.

Williams affirmed that the Civil Servants of the Year and People’s Choice Awards celebrate the very best of the public service’s managerial and technical support officers.

“These awards are not just plaques and certificates or flowers. They tell the country something important. The strength of our public service is its people … your competence … your integrity … your initiative … and your willingness to go the extra mile when no one is watching. That is what builds trust in government,” the minister said.

She further noted that excellence in the public service is always a team effort, emphasising that the true measure of success is how well the public service serves the Jamaican people.

Williams urged all public officers to continue raising the bar and setting high standards as they serve with professionalism, integrity, and purpose to build a stronger Jamaica.

In her remarks, president of the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA), Techa Clarke-Griffiths, thanked FHCCU for partnering to recognise excellence in the public sector, noting that their investment demonstrates a meaningful commitment to the people who keep Jamaica functioning.

“Public servants’ contributions touch every aspect of our daily lives … yet, too often, the dedicated sacrifices of our public servants sometimes go unrecognised. This is why the Civil Servants of the Year and People’s Choice Awards are critical and important to public servants,” she stated.

Meanwhile, FHCCU Chief Executive Officer Xavier Allen affirmed that the credit union is proud to support the men and women who dedicate their time and talent to the advancement of the country.

“FHC understands the important role that civil servants play in shaping the lives of Jamaicans and advancing our nation. Through these awards, we are proud to join in celebrating those who go above and beyond in the execution of their duties … whose contributions make a meaningful difference in the communities they serve,” he stated.

Each of the Civil Servants of the Year received a plaque, a citation, and a cash prize of $200,000.

Additionally, the three awardees received $150,000 toward a collectively undertaken community project that allows them to translate their recognition into tangible contributions that positively impact their chosen communities.

Past community projects undertaken by awardees include book drives, infrastructural upgrades to children’s facilities, and the establishment of community centres.