ENDOCRINE-DISRUPTING CHEMICALS (EDCs) are linked to a broad range of serious health conditions, with the evidence now stronger than at any other time that the period before birth – during embryonic and foetal development in utero – is the most sensitive and vulnerable window for exposure.

This is the revelation from the 2026 State of the Science of Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals report, a publication of the United Nations Environment Programme and the World Health Organisation.

The endocrine system, as explained by the report, “is a complex system that releases hormones to regulate growth, brain development, reproductive functions, sleep and more”.

“ This system is vital to our health as humans and to the health of the wildlife around us. Yet a growing number of chemicals have been identified as capable of disrupting hormone systems, with humans and wildlife exposed through a variety of pathways,” noted the publication, which brings together key scientific findings from the previous decade to provide policymakers and decision-makers with the evidence to make informed choices and take action to safeguard human health and the environment.

EDCs are substances that interfere with the body’s hormone systems and the report has found that the exposure, particularly during pregnancy and early childhood, is associated with harm across multiple areas of human health.

“Hormones play essential roles at all stages of life, from conception to death, across all organisms. However, during specific periods of development (for example, embryonic, fetal, and pubertal stages), hormonal signals are ‘organisational’, meaning they permanently shape tissues, organs, and physiological systems (for example, sex determination and differentiation). Hormonal disruptions that occur during these windows can be irreversible,” the report highlighted.

“EDCs that interfere with hormone signals during these critical periods of development, therefore, carry particular concern. In adults, these same hormones regulate different kinds of events (such as the female menstrual cycle or male spermatogenesis). Thus, EDC exposure during adulthood can still have measurable adverse effects on health and physiological functions. However, in adults, these effects are often, but not always, reversible if EDC exposure ceases,” it added.

chemicals of concern

At the same time, the report revealed that systematic analysis of the literature has identified several health domains in humans and in wildlife that are affected by EDC exposure, including “immune development and function across animal classes and in humans, with associations reported for asthma, allergy and some autoimmune outcomes”.

They also contribute to cancer development.

“Early-life EDC exposure, including during fetal development and puberty, may increase later susceptibility to hormone-related cancers (for example, breast, prostate, thyroid and endometrium). Human epidemiological evidence is heterogeneous and limited by study designs, but laboratory animal evidence provides strong support for these findings,” the report explained.

Meanwhile, there are several chemicals of concern, including “bisphenols, phthalates, polychlorinated and polybrominated biphenyls, certain PFAS, alkylphenols, parabens, many organophosphate pesticides, and others”.

“Human exposure occurs in the everyday environment, including homes, schools, playgrounds, cars, workplaces, and specialised settings such as medical environments,” the report noted.

“EDCs are present in virtually every environmental matrix, including soil, water (including drinking water), air, food, and dust and are incorporated in a wide range of products, including many plastic items, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, toys, household goods, and electronics as well as pesticides,” it added.

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