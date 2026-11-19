SINCE AUGUST, households in Kingston, Jamaica have had potable water for only half of the day, and trucks now serve communities that once had reliable water supply. The National Water Commission counts 107 of its systems as drought-affected, some with storage at zero.

The Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology expects a very strong El Niño to persist into March 2027 which is the height of our dry season. El Niño is a warming of the Pacific that tends to dry out our rainy seasons. Globally, drought already affects roughly one in eight people and about 1.84 billion people in total.

A reservoir is only as reliable as the catchment area that fills it. A forested hillside retains rainwater in the soil and feeds springs and rivers long after the showers stop. If we strip the trees, then the rain rushes off, carrying soil into our dams or onto the coral reefs, and the river is low again within days.

That’s the core of nature-based solutions (NbS): protect and restore ecosystems, and let nature do the heavy lifting of man-made infrastructure. The Nature Conservancy highlights several NbS that suit our island to combat droughts such as protecting forests in upper watersheds, replanting native vegetation along riverbanks, restoring wetlands that store water and recharge underground aquifers, and using farming methods that keep soil covered so it holds moisture. These solutions take years to mature, however, which is why we must start as soon as this current drought ends.

The Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) is one of the organisations that finances NbS to help with climate change adaptation, upland drivers of degradation and threats facing livelihoods and communities in the Caribbean. Through its Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA) Facility, it awards grants for projects such as ‘Strengthening Coastal and Marine Climate Resilience through Upland and Coastal Ecosystem Based Adaptation and Community Engagement’. This was implemented by Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) in Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua, Saint Lucia, and Dominica between 2020 and 2023.

In collaboration with IAMovement and other local partners, communities installed Vetiver System to protect approximately 231 hectares of riverbanks, 105 hectares of steep slopes and 67 hectares of land within water catchment basins across the four islands within the Lesser Antilles. This, in turn, helped protect water sources from evapotranspiration, sedimentation while helping improve the water retention capacity of the soils.

When the rains return after this intense dry spell, the temptation will be to forget until the next drought. I invite you, however, to plant, to protect the hills above our reservoirs, and to ask our planners what they are doing for our watersheds that supply our dams. The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report projects that every region will experience more frequent heatwaves and droughts in the coming years so let’s give the land the chance to hold the water when we do get rainfall.

Contributed by Renée Smith, Caribbean Biodiversity Fund