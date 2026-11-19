Western Bureau:

With the health centres in their communities still non-functional more than a year after being damaged by Hurricane Melissa, residents of Ramble and Montpelier, particularly the elderly, are facing challenges accessing healthcare because of poor road conditions and the additional costs of travelling to other facilities.

“My little pension cannot manage the travelling cost, buy medication and food, so I cannot go to clinic as often as I am supposed to do,” a 75-year-old resident of Ramble told The Gleaner earlier this week, noting that she sometimes stays at home and hopes for the best.

According to the woman, the Mount Peto Health Centre is the nearest clinic to her community, but the cost of travelling there has become prohibitive. Poor road conditions have prompted transport operators to increase their fares to compensate for possible damage to their vehicles.

The situation has not gone unnoticed by the Hanover Health Department (HHD), which raised the matter as a concern at last week’s monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation.

In its monthly report to the corporation, the department stated that only 17 of the parish’s 19 health centres had returned to full service, along with the Noel Holmes Hospital, leaving residents who previously accessed services at the Ramble and Montpelier facilities without their usual healthcare provisions.

“Our facilities had taken a battering from Melissa, some more severely than others, and so, presently we have 17 of our 19 health centres operational; two are still non-operational, and they are Ramble and Montpelier,” Rowan Stephens, acting chief public health inspector at the HHD, told the meeting.

“However, works are ongoing on these facilities, and the expectation is that the works should be completed by the end of December, for restoration of service by January 2027.”

Stephens said residents who previously used the two health centres could now access services at facilities in Sandy Bay, Mount Peto and Chester Castle.

However, residents with limited financial resources, particularly senior citizens, are struggling to access healthcare at the alternative locations. This has prompted calls from some residents for a mobile clinic to bring healthcare services into their communities, a proposal endorsed by Wynter McIntosh, councillor for the Chester Castle Division.

“The recommended alternatives are impacting on the residents of Ramble greatly, especially the seniors, because they have to travel this far distance to Mount Peto, so it’s a cost on their pockets and their health,” McIntosh told The Gleaner.

“The travelling is having serious negative effects on the persons who have to use the health facilities.”

McIntosh said he was pleased to hear that plans were under way to have the Ramble Health Centre fully repaired and ready for use by the end of December. He said its reopening would bring considerable relief to residents of Ramble, Miles Town, Haughton Grove, Content, Chichester, Adam Piece and other surrounding communities.

Lucea Deputy Mayor Andria Dehaney-Grant, councillor for the Sandy Bay Division, where the Montpelier clinic is located, also welcomed the prospect of the facility reopening by the end of the year, noting that residents in that area were facing similar challenges accessing healthcare elsewhere.

“Its closure is really affecting the community, as there are a lot of children and elderly there, and so I would love for that health centre to return to operational status as soon as possible,” said Dehaney-Grant.

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