WESTERN BUREAU:

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness on Sunday floated two proposals at the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) 83rd Special Delegates’ Conference in Montego Bay that, he said, would counter claims that the Government has been negligent in supporting victims of Hurricane Melissa.

According to Holness, the Government is considering either publishing information on recipients of hurricane recovery grants or creating a searchable database that would allow members of the public to scrutinise grant allocations. Those accessing the information would be required to identify themselves.

“There is a thought process going on within the Government, and I’d love to hear what the views of this delegate session is about how do we combat the misinformation on the distribution of public grants. Should we publish a list preserving the private information of the beneficiaries?” Holness asked.

He also outlined a proposal for a searchable database through which individuals could examine grants received by beneficiaries. Under that arrangement, anyone seeking such information would be required to provide identification, while the beneficiary whose grant was being examined would receive a notification.

Holness said the system would permit public scrutiny of grant allocations, while creating a record of those accessing the information.

However, he did not specify what information would be available, what form of identification would be required, or whether beneficiaries would be told who had viewed their records.

According to Holness, the Government is considering greater disclosure because of what he described as persistent falsehoods surrounding the administration of hurricane relief.

“We cannot allow the lies that they have told about our distribution to stand,” he said, while noting that the administration welcomed legitimate criticism and acknowledging that thousands of Jamaicans were still awaiting assistance to repair hurricane-damaged homes.

“We are not afraid of criticism. I am the first to be critical of myself. I am the first to come out and say I am not satisfied. I am the first to acknowledge that people haven’t gotten,” he said, warning that suggestions the Government had failed to establish proper systems for distributing assistance could undermine confidence in Jamaica’s recovery programme, including among potential donors.

“Substantial changes have been made, effort is being made, and [if] we continue to portray this general view that there are no systems and no distribution taking place, then people looking on at us will say, ‘Why should we give to Jamaica?’” Holness argued.

He said approximately 118,000 Jamaicans were assessed following Hurricane Melissa, with 106,000 found to be in need of assistance.

“The last figure I have is that close to 50,000 Jamaicans have received grants ranging from $75,000 to $500,000 Jamaican dollars,” he disclosed.

Holness also acknowledged the frustration of hurricane victims still awaiting assistance, particularly when neighbours had already received grants.

“I am not satisfied because it does break my heart every time I see someone saying, ‘My roof, I can’t put it on yet because I haven’t received my grant,’” he said.

He added that the Government had identified an additional $9.65 billion to finance outstanding payments and expected 90 per cent of grants to be distributed by December 20.

“By mid-January, I am expecting that all persons who have been assessed and verified as being in need would have received their grants,” he added.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com