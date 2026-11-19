Road deaths are not inevitable. That is the message the National Helmet Wearing Coalition (NHWC) wants reflected, not only in policy, but also in the way Jamaica’s media reports road crashes.

The conversation continues on November 19 when the NHWC, in collaboration with the Caribbean School of Media and Communication (CARIMAC) at The University of the West Indies (UWI), will host a Road Safety in Media Workshop for journalists and other media practitioners. The workshop will present preliminary findings from CARIMAC’s research into road-safety coverage in Jamaica and examine how reporting can contribute to safer roads and a more informed public debate.

The NHWC, an initiative of the JN Foundation implemented in partnership with the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) and funded by UK-based FIA Foundation, is advocating for the operationalisation of the Jamaican Helmet Standard, JS 374:2025. It is also working to strengthen the capacity of helmet suppliers, retailers and riders to identify and use certified helmets.

The scale of the challenge is evident in data from the Island Traffic Authority (ITA). Nearly 1,000 people have died on Jamaica’s roads since the start of 2024. The figure includes 365 fatalities in 2024, 374 in 2025 and 300 deaths in 2026 up to November 13.

Among them were 339 motorcyclists and pillion passengers, comprising 302 riders and 37 passengers. Put differently, about one in every three road fatalities over the period involved a motorcycle user.

As families mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, many will do so with an empty seat at the table and lingering questions about how those deaths might have been prevented.

“The way road traffic incidents are reported can influence how the public understands risk, responsibility and prevention,” says Dr Lucien Jones, chairman of the NHWC and vice-chairman of the NRSC.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) 2015 guide, Reporting on Road Safety, urges journalists to move beyond treating crashes as isolated incidents and instead place them within the wider context of public health, road-safety policy, and systemic risk factors. The guide notes that road-traffic injuries claim more than one million lives globally each year, and disproportionately affect vulnerable road users, including motorcyclists and young people.

Similar concerns have emerged elsewhere. A 2013 Internews publication, Reporting on Road Safety as a Global Health Crisis, found significant shortcomings in road-safety coverage in Kenya. Nearly 64 per cent of stories reviewed contained no supporting statistics, only three per cent framed road crashes as a public-health issue, and just 15.4 per cent advocated policy or behavioural change.

For the NHWC, such findings highlight an opportunity for journalism to shift public understanding from inevitability to prevention.

For Jones, the media plays a pivotal role in shaping attitudes towards road safety.

“The media has tremendous influence in shaping public understanding of road safety issues,” he said.

“Reporting that provides context, highlights risk factors and points to proven solutions can help create a culture where road deaths are no longer accepted as inevitable but recognised as preventable.”

Changing the Narrative

The issue is particularly acute for young motorcyclists, who remain among the most vulnerable road users in Jamaica.

ITA data show that, as of September 18, 2026, 39 of the 64 motorcyclists killed that year were between 15 and 34 years old. The age group is also a primary audience for the NHWC’s ongoing helmet-safety initiatives.

“Too often, discussions surrounding motorcycle crashes focus solely on individual behaviour, overlooking broader issues such as rider education, helmet quality, infrastructure, enforcement and road-user culture. Reporting that relies on assumptions or stereotypes can reinforce stigma rather than encourage safer practices,” said Sydoney Preddie, lead for youth and education programmes at the JN Foundation.

“The Road Safety in Media workshop recognises that safer roads require not only better equipment and stronger policies, but also more thoughtful conversations about the lives affected by road crashes,” Preddie maintained.

Evidence-based reporting can also reinforce the value of protective equipment and informed decision-making. According to the WHO, wearing a properly certified helmet can reduce the risk of death by nearly 40 per cent and the risk of severe head injury by more than 70 per cent.

The November 19 workshop is intended to move beyond diagnosis and towards practical action.

Participants will examine reporting principles including the use of “crash” or “collision” instead of “accident”, the importance of data and context, and the need to avoid speculation, sensationalism and premature conclusions. Discussions will also explore how journalists can connect individual incidents to broader public-health and road-safety concerns while covering fatalities and injuries with dignity and sensitivity.

CARIMAC’s findings will inform discussions on the development of a Road Safety Media Communication Protocol, which media organisations and practitioners will be invited to adopt voluntarily.

“Journalism has the power to shape how societies understand and respond to complex public issues,” said Dr Corinne Barnes, journalism lecturer at The University of the West Indies. “By strengthening the way road traffic incidents are reported, we can encourage deeper public engagement with the factors contributing to these crashes and the actions needed to reduce them.”

“Ultimately, responsible and evidence-based reporting can be an important tool in advancing a stronger road safety culture,” said Dr Livingston White, deputy dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Education at The University of the West Indies and Senior Lecturer at CARIMAC.

The findings, consultation process and resulting protocol will be presented to a regional audience on February 3, 2027. The completed report is expected to be shared with participants and other media stakeholders at a later date.