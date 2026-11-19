Allan Avenue, Port Antonio

A proposed increase in vending fees at the Port Antonio Craft Village is facing mounting resistance, with craft vendors and Mayor Paul Thompson questioning why higher charges are being considered before longstanding repairs are carried out.

His comments follow objections from vendors at the Allan Avenue Craft Village, who have rejected a proposal made in early November by a senior financial officer at the Portland Municipal Corporation to increase monthly fees by 150 per cent.

A follow-up meeting on Tuesday ended without agreement on whether any increase should take effect, as both sides remained at odds over the proposal.

“I will not support any such increase as it relates to vending fees. First of all, the facility ... the entire structure, which is made of wood, is in dire need of repairs,” Thompson said.

“I had no idea that conditions at this craft village were so bad. From what I have seen here today (Tuesday), I will not be supporting any such increase. Craft vendors are not making any money at this facility and my understanding is that, even when tour buses are here with tourists, they only look around and are then ushered back to coaches. A 150 per cent increase is simply not justified, but I will be monitoring the development closely,” he added.

According to Thompson, who has served as mayor since 2016, renovation work must be undertaken urgently. Rotted floorboards and railings, a leaking roof and other structural damage have left the facility in poor condition, undermining its appeal and affecting vendors’ livelihoods.

“As it is now, the facility is unattractive and looks very depressing. It is an old structure which encountered repeated battering from weather events including prolonged torrential rainfall, ravages caused by at least four hurricanes, and also the intense heat from the sun. This meeting has highlighted many deficiencies, along with the many plights faced by committed craft vendors,” he said.

The controversy stems from a November 4 meeting at which a senior financial officer at the Portland Municipal Corporation reportedly proposed increasing monthly vending fees to $20,000 from $8,000, an increase of $12,000.

Marcia Henry, president of the Craft Vendors Association, described the proposal as unreasonable and called for a more collaborative approach that could produce a compromise acceptable to both vendors and the corporation.

“The facility is in a deplorable state and no improvements have been made. It is rather unfair for us to be asked to support any such increase, while, in other resort areas, the fees are very low,” Henry said.

“To be asked to pay an increase of 150 per cent, while the building is falling apart due to poor maintenance is unacceptable. I am happy that the chief executive officer of the Portland Municipal Corporation has recommended for us to form an alliance group, which will allow us to present our concerns with one voice ... a united voice,” she added.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com