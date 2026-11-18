Olympian Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn has defended her career on the track after a remark attributed to St James Southern Member of Parliament Nekeisha Burchell during Tuesday’s sitting of the House of Representatives.

Burchell told Cuthbert-Flynn, the Government MP for St Andrew West Rural, “me go a good good school yuh nuh, mi never run fi a living!”

St Catherine East Central MP Alando Terrelonge rebuked the Opposition MP in the House over the comment, describing it as disrespectful to athletes.

"It is offensive and it says that the athletes that have sacrificed for our country that they are dull, uneducated and but for running, they would have reached nowhere in Jamaica. It is an insult to every single athlete who has ran and who has presented themselves as ambassador for brand Jamaica. The member must withdraw it!" he declared.

Burchell later withdrew the comment after being instructed by Deputy Speaker of the House, Heroy Clarke.

“Proud to have earned my living on my feet,” Cuthbert-Flynn later wrote on X, with a photo of herself and Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Cuthbert won silver for Jamaica in both the 100m and 200m at the games. Four years later, she added a bronze as a member of Jamaica’s women’s 4x100m relay team in Atlanta.

- Khanique McDaniel

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.