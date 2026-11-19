For Salama Kefentse-Francis, the final conversation with her mother, Rhona Ritchie-Barrett, was never supposed to become a lifetime memory. It was an ordinary telephone call between a mother and daughter, filled with the familiarity, affection and concern that had defined their close relationship. But that conversation, which continued until moments before tragedy struck, has become one of the few precious connections she has left to the woman she describes as her best friend.