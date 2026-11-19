News November 19 2026
From war zone to white coat
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WESTERN BUREAU: Four years ago, Joel Tulloch was fleeing Russian bombs in war-torn Ukraine, uncertain whether he would ever complete the medical training he had started there. On Sunday, inside the Marjorie Myers Hall at Shortwood Teachers’ College in St Andrew, Tulloch’s ambitious endeavour became a reality as he collected his medical degree, having completed his studies at the Caribbean School of Medical Sciences, Jamaica (CSMSJ).