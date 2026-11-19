West Indies Petroleum Limited (WIP) has launched a US$1 million, 10-year initiative aimed at restoring Jamaica’s coral reefs, using the White River Fish Sanctuary in St Ann as its base of operations.

The project was formalised through a memorandum of understanding signed recently between WIP and the White River Marine Association at Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios. The agreement establishes the WIP White River Coral Conservation Hub, which will spearhead the initiative.

Charles Chambers, chief executive officer of WIP and director of WIP Energy, said the project will focus on cultivating bleaching-resistant corals at a nursery to be established within the sanctuary. Those corals will eventually be distributed to fish sanctuaries across the island.

“We looked at many (sanctuaries) to work with and the White River Marine Sanctuary is the most organised sanctuary that we could find that already mapped and found and identified all of these corals that survived bleaching, that they can put into a lab environment and propagate their growth,” Chambers told The Gleaner.

He said the propagation process can dramatically accelerate coral growth.

“Just breaking off a piece of coral and allowing it to grow allows you to do in three years what nature would take a hundred years to do. When you put it into a lab environment where you’re breeding those same corals, then you’re able, from this relatively small investment, to produce 15,000 new corals that can withstand bleaching events, every year,” he said.

Chambers said the project’s impact would extend beyond the number of corals planted.

“At the end of 10 years, you going to put out 150,000 corals but that’s not the point. All 15,000 that go out in year one become sexually mature then they start to produce themselves then, by the time you get to year two, what we expect is that the entire country would have a reef system that is bleaching event resistant and protect ourselves from climate change. That is what I’m trying to achieve, and I think that this can become a model for the world. I think this is going to be wildly successful and the world will look on us and admire us.”

The funding will be used to construct the laboratory and support the staff responsible for cultivating and replanting the corals within the sanctuary, he explained.

Jonathan Hernould, manager of the sanctuary, described the initiative as the first of its kind in Jamaica and said it could significantly advance ecosystem restoration and marine preservation.

President of the White River Fishermen’s Association, Noel Francis, also welcomed the project, noting the positive impact it is expected to have on the marine environment.

Member of Parliament for St Ann North East, Matthew Samuda, praised the initiative and welcomed WIP’s long-term commitment.

“Today’s signing is not just symbolic but is a practical step in ensuring the health of our natural marine biology. It’s an important step in practical implementation of protection and restoration,” Samuda said.

“On behalf of the Government, I want to thank West Indies Petroleum, I want to thank the White River Marine Association and I want to extend a warm thanks also to those who do a lot of the work.”

Mayor of St Ann’s Bay, Michael Belnavis, said sustained efforts to protect the marine environment were essential for the parish’s continued growth and development.

“The White River Fish Sanctuary, we’re really appreciative of all that you’re doing, it’s necessary and it’s important to the growth and development of Ocho Rios,” Belnavis said.

Custos of St Ann, Joseph Issa, who also serves on the board of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), commended the sanctuary’s work over the years and noted that the TEF had consistently supported its initiatives when assistance was requested.

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com