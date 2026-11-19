As the world observes International Men’s Day, the inaugural recipient of the Joe Mahfood Scholarship for Engineering and Prime Minister’s Youth Award Nominee Antwan Campbell is pointing to leadership and self-mastery as two components to empower young men and inspire the next generation to purposeful living.

The 22-year-old engineering student, who has won numerous academic awards, fervently believes that self-actualisation begins with self-discipline, and says he’s on a mission to inspire younger men to find and live up to their purpose.

“Leadership is the most crucial aspect of manhood, and it starts with being able to lead oneself. Men become leaders by learning how to be led, and how to lead their own lives. You have to be able to live and exist under the leadership of someone who’s more experienced and established than you. In the absence of real positive role models, we get into trouble and make the same mistakes as the generation before us. Breaking that cycle involves finding a mentor or maybe just someone you can look up to. It doesn’t even have to be someone you know. It can be someone who has strong values that you can emulate,” argued Campbell.

Currently enrolled at the University of Technology Jamaica, the former Herbert Morrison Technical High School head boy is the president of a mentorship programme at the Hope Seventh-day Adventist Church in Tavern, St Andrew, called BEAM – Brothers of Excellence Attaining Morals and Standards. Through BEAM, Campbell is organising seminars and other platforms to target different areas of development for boys and young men.

PRIMARY FOCUS

“Our primary focus is to help them identify their purpose, especially in Christ. We focus on building character and encourage young men to raise their standards, build integrity, and help them to reach their full potential. We know that there are thousands of boys and young men across this country who don’t have positive male figures in their lives and, through BEAM, we’re bridging that gap,” Campbell explained.

The Montego Bay native first found himself in the role of mentor in high school and later took on the mantle of mentor for younger engineering students at UTech. With graduation expected in 2027, Campbell is looking forward to a career in design engineering to accompany the responsibilities to his church community and the pursuit of various passions.

“I’m a scientific person who’s interested in several areas. I’m a musician and an artist. My goal is simply to build a life that’s a blessing to those around me. After graduation next year, I plan to get into design engineering, a branch of mechanical engineering that allows you to bring things into reality in a way that it doesn’t currently exist. So, I’m really excited about the possibilities involved in that kind of meaningful work,” he added.

In addition to a full and demanding academic programme alongside his role as BEAM president, Campbell also serves in the music ministry as a bass guitarist and still finds time to pursue his passion for art. He noted that the Wisynco-administered Joe Mahfood Scholarship gives him the freedom to focus on his studies and other pursuits. Campbell emerged as the scholarship’s first recipient in 2024 and has satisfied the academic requirements to renew it every year.

“What this scholarship has given me is peace of mind. I don’t have to worry about financial obligations to the university. I can just focus on schoolwork. When you ask me how I manage such a challenging programme like engineering, my answer is, I don’t see it as a challenge that cannot be overcome. The bigger challenge is balancing schoolwork and the other things I have to do. I actually wouldn’t mind if the programme was more rigorous, because then I would learn more and leave with more competencies,” Campbell argued.

Besides self-discipline and leadership, the Wisynco scholar is encouraging young men who are interested in pursuing higher education to think carefully about the kind of educational environment that will foster the best mindset to maximise potential. “Yes, you’ll have to think about how you will pay for it, of course, and that could be with a scholarship. But, equally important, it needs to fit who you are becoming. Don’t just pick a school because your teacher recommended it or because your friends are going there. Be intentional and ensure it aligns with your goals.”