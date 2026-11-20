WESTERN BUREAU:

Approximately 1.4 million airline seats are scheduled for Jamaica between January and April 2027, providing a significant boost to the country’s winter tourism season as hotels continue reopening following Hurricane Melissa.

Director of Tourism Donovan White disclosed the figures during the reopening of Sandals South Coast in Westmoreland on Thursday, pointing to the projected airlift as evidence of continued confidence in Jamaica.

The announcement comes as the tourism industry prepares for its busiest period, with additional hotel rooms returning to the market following the Category Five hurricane that struck Jamaica on October 28, 2025.

“If that is not a strong vote of confidence from our international partners, then I’m not sure what is,” White declared.

He said that the additional airline capacity would be critical to ensuring that reopened hotels could attract visitors and benefit from the anticipated demand.

White also disclosed that Jamaica had welcomed more than 2.7 million visitors since the hurricane, generating approximately US$2.9 billion in tourism earnings.

He said the figures demonstrated that international demand for Jamaica remained strong despite the widespread damage to hotels, infrastructure, and communities across western Jamaica.

“These are not just statistics,” White said, describing the performance as proof that visitors continued to choose Jamaica and that the country’s tourism workers had maintained the standards for which the destination was known.

The director of tourism noted that the reopening of Sandals South Coast would return additional accommodation capacity to the market, bringing Jamaica closer to restoring 90 per cent of its hotel room stock following Melissa.

He credited hotel owners, investors, contractors, and tourism workers for the pace of recovery, noting that the restoration of accommodation also meant the return of economic opportunities for thousands of Jamaicans.

White said the benefits extended beyond hotel employees to farmers, craft vendors, transport operators, and other businesses supplying the tourism industry.

EARNINGS RESUMED

Behind every reopened hotel room, he noted, were housekeepers, chefs, bartenders, engineers, gardeners, and numerous other workers whose livelihoods depended on visitor arrivals.

“When rooms open, and jobs return,” he said, tourism workers could resume earning a living, supporting their families and planning for their futures.

White praised the Stewart family for its continued investment in Jamaica, describing the rebuilding and reopening of Sandals South Coast as an important contribution to the recovery of the country’s tourism industry.

The resort’s return to operation comes ahead of the scheduled December 18 reopening of Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Caribbean Cay, formerly Sandals Royal Caribbean, further expanding Jamaica’s available accommodation for the winter season.

White said the reopening of properties such as Sandals South Coast would help ensure that Jamaica was positioned to accommodate the visitors expected during the coming months.

He urged continued investment in a tourism industry that would generate opportunities across communities and strengthen the connections between hotels and the wider Jamaican economy.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com