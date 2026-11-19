Caribbean Community (CARICOM) stalwart and former Barbadian public servant Nigel Ainsley Barrow, who chaired the committee responsible for the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, has died at the age of 89.

Barrow’s death was announced by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Thursday, who paid tribute to his contribution to the country and the wider Caribbean, describing him as a loyal member of the ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) and a dedicated servant of the party.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Mottley said Barrow had served as a legislator and Cabinet member and worked directly with two of Barbados’ former prime ministers, the late JMGM ‘Tom’ Adams and Owen Arthur.

She described him as a fierce defender of the party’s policies, noting that much of his work over several decades was carried out away from the public spotlight.

“He was a writer, a thinker and an excellent backroom operative,” Mottley said, adding that he contributed newspaper articles under his own name and pseudonyms and played an important role in preparing the party’s election manifestoes.

Beyond his political work, Barrow made a significant contribution to Caribbean integration as chairman of the Inter-Governmental Task Force whose work culminated in the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

The treaty established the legal foundation for CARICOM’s reorganisation and the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), which provides a framework for the movement of goods, skills, labour and services across the regional grouping.

In its message of condolence, CARICOM said Barrow played a defining role in modernising the Community and shaping the regional architecture that continues to guide cooperation among member states.

The regional body praised his disciplined intellect and quiet, principled commitment to institution building, saying his contributions would benefit Caribbean people for generations.

“Across both national and regional spheres, he was esteemed for a disciplined intellect and a quiet, principled devotion to institution building. His contributions will continue to benefit the people of our Region for generations to come,” CARICOM said.

Mottley said Barrow was well prepared for his regional role, having worked with the Jamaica Public Service in the early 1960s before serving in the short-lived Federal Public Service of the West Indies.

His academic background included studies in history at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, attendance at Columbia University’s School of International Affairs and a law degree from UWI.

“His contribution to Caribbean integration will remain an important part of his legacy,” Mottley said.

CARICOM extended condolences to Barrow’s family, colleagues and friends, as well as the Government and people of Barbados.

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