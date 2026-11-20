A St Catherine father is disputing the circumstances surrounding the shooting and wounding of his son, allegedly by members of a police party during an early morning operation in Sligoville on Tuesday. Algan Lawrence said he witnessed his 26-year-old son being shot in the back as he attempted to flee from members of a police-military team, who had entered their premises shortly after 5 a.m. According to reports, the lawmen were conducting an operation in the area to apprehend a wanted man when the incident occurred.