Telecommunications provider Flow is raising concerns over repeated acts of vandalism targeting its network infrastructure after fibre-optic cables along Lady Musgrave Road in St Andrew were cut for the third time in three weeks.

The latest incident occurred on Monday, disrupting services to customers in several communities, including Mona, Hope Pastures, Gordon Town and Mavis Bank.

Flow said its technical teams restored connectivity within hours but warned that the repeated attacks were placing unnecessary pressure on resources that could otherwise be used for network maintenance, expansion and service improvements.

The company's Vice President and General Manager, Stephen Price, condemned the incidents, describing them as a serious threat to Jamaica's connectivity and digital progress.

Price noted that Flow had virtually eliminated copper from its infrastructure through its network modernisation programme, replacing it with fibre-optic technology.

“These fibre-optic cables contain no copper for resale. There is absolutely nothing to gain from cutting them, but there is a great deal that our customers and the country stand to lose,” he said.

He appealed to those responsible to stop the destruction and recognise the wider impact on customers and national productivity.

Flow is also urging members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity around telecommunications manholes to the police.

The company is particularly concerned about individuals accessing underground infrastructure without identifiable company uniforms or appropriate work gear.

Flow reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening and expanding its network, while calling on Jamaicans to help protect the infrastructure that supports essential communication services.

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