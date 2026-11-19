A former bodyguard to former Education Minister Ruel Reid testified on Thursday that he discovered that additional payments he received while working for the former minister were being made by the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU).

The police corporal told the court that he became aware of the source of the payments after obtaining his Bank of Nova Scotia statements, which showed that the money was coming from CMU.

The witness disclosed on Wednesday that he received a monthly allowance of up to $120,000 for about nine months while assigned to Reid between 2016 and 2018.

He also testified that he received $330,000 for the use of his personal motor vehicle, which he said was necessary because no vehicle had been provided for him to carry out his duties.

Asked on Thursday whether the payment was a one-time arrangement, he said he received it twice and realised from his bank statements that the money had come from CMU.

He was shown several exhibits relating to invoices bearing his name and home address for CPO (Closed Protection Officer) services, as well as CPO and security services.

However, the witness denied preparing or authorising the invoices for services to CMU. He maintained that he had never been contracted by the university, performed the work outlined in the invoices or undertaken any work for the institution.

The witness, who was assigned to the Protective Services Division and earned a basic monthly salary of just over $100,000, said he began receiving the additional allowance following discussions involving himself, Reid and the former minister's driver.

He said Reid had expressed concern that he was not being compensated for the long hours he worked and recalled the former minister saying that he would speak to the permanent secretary about providing assistance.

Reid, former CMU president Professor Fritz Pinnock, Brown's Town Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence, Reid's wife, Sharen, and their daughter, Sharelle, are on trial on fraud charges in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The five are charged in connection with an alleged scheme to siphon more than $25 million in public funds from CMU through fictitious employment arrangements, contracts and invoices between 2016 and 2019.

- Tanesha Mundle

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