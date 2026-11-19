A judge in the St Catherine Parish Court has ordered the police to obtain a statement from the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) to establish the status of a man charged with unauthorised possession of military paraphernalia.

The accused is John Campbell of Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Campbell appeared in court on Wednesday, represented by attorney-at-law Donahue Martin.

Martin told the court that his client was a member of the JDF Reserves and was unaware that his service had been terminated. The lawyer said the matter required further investigation.

Acting Senior Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle ordered that the case be postponed until December 4. A fingerprint order was also made for Campbell.

The investigating officer told the court that on October 26, the police were on duty in Spanish Town when Campbell was stopped after being observed driving a motor vehicle with excessively tinted windows.

When instructed to remove the tint, Campbell reportedly identified himself as a serving member of the JDF and presented an identification card bearing an expiry date of 2027.

However, further checks with the JDF reportedly revealed that Campbell had been dismissed from the force on March 14, 2022.

He was subsequently arrested and charged following further investigations.

- Rasbert Turner

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