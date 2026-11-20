WESTERN BUREAU:

Anchovy High Acting Principal Lorraine Dennis-Rowe says a $24-million investment by MBJ Airports Limited and its philanthropic arm, the MBJ Foundation, has helped rebuild the shattered spirit of a school community struggling to recover from Hurricane Melissa.

With approximately 1,700 students grappling with limited classroom space after the hurricane devastated the St James-based institution’s Dr Fidel Castro Campus, located in Montpelier, the intervention has allowed students to exchange sweltering tents for a more comfortable learning environment.

“It was not just roofs that were lost. It was not just the resources, which included the teaching and learning resources – books, and computers, and many other things – that were lost,” said Dennis-Rowe. “We were shaken. Our spirit was shaken.”

Dennis-Rowe, who was speaking at the MBJ Foundation’s grant awards ceremony at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on Wednesday, said the restored H. F. Smith Multipurpose Auditorium now accommodates six to seven classes daily.

“We were using tents for a while after Melissa, and because of the rehabilitation of the auditorium, we were able to come out of a hot tent, [moving into] the auditorium with fans that were installed from this contribution,” she said, noting that the assistance represents more than physical reconstruction.

“The contribution is not just a contribution, but it’s an indication to us as the school family that MBJ has made a declaration that you care not just for the Anchovy High School but for our nation’s children,” she said

She also described MBJ’s decision to visit the hurricane-ravaged institution as divine intervention.

EXTENSIVE DAMAGE

The extensive damage on the Montpelier campus forced administrators to consolidate operations at the main Anchovy campus, placing tremendous pressure on existing facilities.

MBJ CEO Shane Munroe recalled the devastation he saw during a visit to the school shortly after the hurricane.

“If you saw the destruction throughout the second campus in Montpellier, it was as if that was the ground centre of the hurricane,” he said. “Imagine trying to fit five grades in a school that had classrooms for three.”

MBJ Airports Limited, its foundation and shareholders, GAP (Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico) and Vantage Aviation, committed $24 million towards rehabilitating the auditorium. The National Education Trust (NET) coordinated the procurement and reconstruction process.

The completed facility was celebrated during Wednesday’s ceremony, where the foundation and its partners also awarded $20 million in educational grants to more than 200 students.

“We don’t see ourselves as separate from the community. We need this community to thrive for the airport to be a success,” said Munroe.

Keisha Johnson, NET’s director of donor and partnership management, praised the foundation’s commitment to education.

“At the National Education Trust, we have a saying that it’s not the village that raises the child. It’s the invested village,” said Johnson.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com