Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness says his executive had nothing to do with the misuse of Hurricane Melissa-donated funds, which the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) has committed to repaying.

The ODPEM was transferred from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) shortly after the Category 5 storm ravaged sections of the island in October last year.

Holness said the decision to use $33 million earmarked for a roofing programme to pay fees for third-party imported goods in the aftermath of the storm was taken by the management of the emergency-response agency.

“That’s not my decision. That decision has nothing to do with the executive level of the Government, but I suspect they may be thinking that if they didn’t pay, they wouldn’t get the goods, or if they didn’t pay, the goods would stay on the wharf, generating more fees that the Government would have to pay,” said Holness, who was speaking on Thursday at the opening of the Trelawny Infirmary.

“That’s an executive decision, and they would have to provide an explanation. These things end up before the PAC (Public Accounts Committee) and the PAAC (Public Administration and Appropriations Committee), and they will be reviewed. But before the public draws a conclusion without more in-depth review, bear these things in mind,” he added.

An audit of the ODPEM’s handling of funds donated for Hurricane Melissa relief revealed that it improperly used the $33 million to clear third-party goods. The figure formed part of $45.1 million drawn from donations earmarked for the Government-directed roof repair and semi-permanent housing solution programme.

The ODPEM acknowledged that the expenditure fell outside approved uses, while auditors found no documented authority permitting the agency to cover clearance costs on behalf of external entities.

The disclosure was made in a 60-page report produced by Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis and tabled in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Holness described the findings as “concerning” but “not surprising”.

“I knew this was going to happen,” he said, adding that he had previously warned that “an emergency does not mean we dispense with the rules. And an emergency does not mean a break in accountability”.

Holness said after Hurricane Beryl in July 2024, he observed the operations of the ODPEM, the security forces, the municipal corporations, and other stakeholders.

He said that his conclusion was that had Hurricane Beryl been more severe, the country would have faced challenges.

Holness said shaky early days after Hurricane Melissa prompted the transfer of the ODPEM into the OPM, week, building on concerns over leadership, staffing, missioning, systems, and accountability highlighted in a commissioned report and a 2024 audit.

He said the commissioned report recommended leadership changes, staff upgrades, repurposing, better stakeholder coordination, as well as digital, inventory, and GIS upgrades, while the OPM move aimed to restructure and re-mission the ODPEM alongside the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

He said the secondment of JDF leadership to the ODPEM aimed to synchronise planning and execution, speed up restructuring and staffing fixes, and advance inventory, IT, and GIS systems.

He said this would continue while the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) probes infractions, adding that several employees have resigned after the launch of the investigation.

“So we have brought in new leadership with the same challenges. And we always knew that there were these issues there because of the institutional weaknesses that we identified.

“So we are well advanced in what we need to do to restructure ODPEM, and those things will probably move with a little bit more speed now, particularly the staffing issues. I think the country now realises that we can’t fool around with that, that whatever staffing issues or claims that anyone would have, that cannot rise above the national good,” he said.

Holness also urged a rethink of ODPEM’s pay scale so that the agency could attract top talent and judge officials by results rather than focusing solely on salary size.

The ODPEM called in the investigators after the auditor general’s report uncovered missing inventory, unrecorded donations amounting to millions of dollars, and chaotic record-keeping in the wake of the hurricane.

Meanwhile, Holness said information indicating that auditors could only account for 31 of 200 prefabricated houses donated by China should not have been in the final report.

He said points that have been itemised are of great concern but noted that some of them are “easily explained and probably should not have been a part of the report”.

“That is absolutely something that should never have been in a report because you can easily see where they are. There are reports even before where Minister [Robert] Montague and the member of parliament for Westmoreland toured facilities where some of the houses were stored,” he said.

Holness also noted that the ODPEM has clarified that the agency handed over the houses to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, which has responsibility to build them out.

Added to that, he said the issue noted about expired consumable stocks and weevil-infested rice comes down to inventory management, pointing to a first-in, first-out policy that should have been followed.

The report said 359 boxes of crackers in the ODPEM’s storage had expired and that more than 200 bags of rice were compromised.

“You have to have a process to look at the date of expiration that comes in on some of the items that you have so you try to either dispose of them or send them out. It is a complicated issue. I won’t go any further than to say that when you’re dealing with donated items, the expiration dates are sometimes close to the use date. So you have to bear that in mind when you make your conclusions on that finding,” he said.

Holness cautioned against drawing conclusions without considering the circumstances surrounding the disaster.

“The society should also bear in mind that this happened under the worst hurricane we have ever, ever had and that you are not going to get perfection. But that, of course, is not an excuse. It may be a reason, but it is not an excuse, and the Government does not excuse poor management in any way,” he said, adding that the Government would “move swiftly to address the issues at ODPEM”.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com