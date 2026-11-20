A police corporal who served as former Education Minister Ruel Reid’s bodyguard has denied that additional payments deposited into his bank account were compensation for a security audit he conducted at the Ministry of Education.

The witness also rejected suggestions that two $330,000 payments he received for using his personal motor vehicle represented retroactive compensation for two years.

The corporal, who was assigned to the Protective Services Division and earned a monthly salary of slightly more than $100,000, testified on Wednesday that he had received additional payments of up to $120,000 after Reid expressed concern that he was not being compensated for his long working hours and told him that he would speak to the permanent secretary.

The payments were made over approximately nine months.

The corporal testified on Thursday that he initially thought the payments were coming from the Ministry of Education but discovered, after checking his bank statements, that they had been made by the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU).

He further testified that he had neither submitted nor authorised any invoices to the CMU and had never been contracted by the university or performed any work for the institution.

During cross-examination by attorney Hugh Wildman in the fraud trial involving Reid and four co-accused in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, the witness denied that the payments were for audit work he had undertaken.

“No, sir. I did it for free,” he told the court when asked whether he had received any financial benefit from the audit.

The security audit was undertaken at the request of former Permanent Secretary Dean-Roy Bernard and was intended to identify potential security risks at the ministry, the corporal testified.

He said the exercise, which took approximately two months, was conducted at the ministry’s offices and covered physical security risks, threats to staff, and external threats.

NO WRITTEN CONTRACT

The corporal acknowledged that there was no written contract for the work and that he had not informed the commissioner of police or his supervisor that he was undertaking the exercise.

“You had an arrangement with Mr Bernard that you will be paid for the security audit to be done at the ministry?” Wildman asked.

“Can you show it to me?” the corporal replied.

The witness also denied having any discussions with Dr Grace McLean about the work Bernard had asked him to undertake.

“Had you been told by Mr Bernard at any stage that you would be receiving funds from CMU as part of your remuneration?” Wildman asked.

“Remuneration for what?” the witness asked

“For anything done while you were associated with CMU,” Wildman continued.

The corporal said no and denied that the funds he received were for retroactive payment.

Asked whether he had tried to establish what the $330,000 payment was for, he said Reid had already informed him that it was for the use of his vehicle.

He was also asked whether it was unusual for a police officer employed by the national security ministry to be paid by a different entity. The witness said he was “not aware of such arrangement”.

Asked how the audit fitted into his responsibilities as a close- protection officer assigned to Reid, the corporal said his primary responsibility at the time was to ensure the safety of the former minister.

“In my observation at the ministry, there were a lot of security breaches that needed to be corrected, so the audit was able to distinguish areas that needed to be fixed,” he told the court.

PERFORMING NORMAL DUTIES

He maintained that the audit was consistent with his responsibilities and said he had no reason to believe that he was performing duties outside of his normal functions.

He also testified that he had been a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force for 21 years, and to his knowledge, was not required to obtain permission before undertaking private activities.

The court had previously heard that the corporal received additional monthly payments while assigned to Reid between 2016 and 2018.

The allowance began at $30,000 before being increased to $60,000, $100,000, and eventually, $120,000. He said he received the payments for approximately nine months.

Wildman also questioned the corporal about the two payments of $330,000 he received for the use of his personal motor vehicle, asking whether he had been told that the money represented retroactive compensation for two years.

But the witness said, “No, I had no discussions about retroactive,” he said.

The witness, in the meantime, agreed that the discussion he had with Reid for payment for the use of his car was very commendable.

Reid, his wife Sharen, and their daughter Sharelle are on trial, along with former CMU president Professor Fritz Pinnock and Brown’s Town Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence in connection with an alleged scheme between 2016 and 2019 to siphon more than $25 million from CMU through fictitious employment arrangements, contracts, and invoices.

The accused, whose bail was extended, are to return to court on Monday.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com