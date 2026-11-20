WESTERN BUREAU:

Sandals Resorts International rejected a quick repair-and-reopen approach following Hurricane Melissa, opting instead for an extensive transformation of three Jamaican properties under a US$200-million investment programme.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang said that the company faced a choice after the Category 5 hurricane devastated Sandals South Coast in Westmoreland on October 28, 2025: repair the damage and reopen quickly, or use the closure to undertake a more ambitious redevelopment.

The decision has resulted in an approximately US$80-million renovation of Sandals South Coast, which officially reopened on Thursday, with Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Caribbean Cay, formerly Sandals Royal Caribbean, scheduled to follow on December 18.

Chang, speaking at the reopening ceremony, said the company’s decision reflected confidence in Jamaica and its tourism industry.

“When they fix something, they do not just fix it. They upgrade it. They make it better,” he said.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding, who also attended the ceremony, described the transformation as a “Herculean feat”, saying that the rebuilt property had exceeded his expectations.

“Sandals South Coast was really at ground zero for the hurricane,” Golding said, recalling the widespread destruction along the coastline between St Elizabeth and Westmoreland.

“To bring it back to where it is now in 10 months, unbelievable, really unbelievable.”

Golding said the redevelopment demonstrated what the often-repeated concept of building back better could mean in practice.

“We’ve talked aspirationally about the concept of building back better, and Sandals, as a Jamaican company and a Jamaican brand, has manifested what that means here at this property,” he said.

Chang also recalled the difficulties confronting Sandals immediately after Melissa when hundreds of guests had to be evacuated from the resort while roads linking the south coast to Montego Bay remained impassable.

Speaking from his experience coordinating aspects of the emergency response, Chang said the destruction had severely restricted movement, forcing officials and hotel management to explore alternative routes.

He said the scale of the damage made the decision to undertake a major transformation of the property even more significant.

Sandals Executive Chairman Adam Stewart has described the closure of the three resorts as an opportunity to undertake improvements that would have been difficult while guests occupied the properties.

The company’s investment has introduced redesigned public spaces, upgraded accommodation, new dining concepts, and additional guest experiences.

REFRESHED AND REDESIGNED

At Sandals South Coast, the 380-room property now features refreshed overwater villas, redesigned pool and arrival areas, and new restaurants, including Butch’s Island Chop House.

The redevelopment is part of the company’s Sandals 2.0 programme, aimed at modernising its resorts and introducing new accommodation and hospitality concepts.

Chang also highlighted the company’s decision to retain employees during the closure, noting that approximately 1,100 people are directly employed at Sandals South Coast.

He said the resort’s economic influence extended well beyond its workforce, supporting thousands of families through transportation, agriculture, and other services.

Sandals had previously disclosed that approximately 2,000 employees across the three closed Jamaican resorts remained on payroll with benefits and partial gratuities, while hundreds were temporarily redeployed to other Caribbean properties.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce Delano Seiveright said Sandals’ contribution to the Jamaican economy extended beyond employment.

“Sandals doesn’t simply create jobs. It builds careers. It develops professionals, and it produces leaders,” Seiveright said.

He pointed to the company’s investment in training through Sandals Corporate University and its commercial relationships with farmers, manufacturers, contractors, and other Jamaican suppliers.

According to Seiveright, Sandals reports purchasing all its agricultural produce from local suppliers.

Golding said the reconstruction demonstrated the importance of Jamaican entrepreneurship and the capacity of local businesses to undertake major investments.

He acknowledged that the tourism industry could become more inclusive and better integrated into the wider economy but expressed confidence in its continued development.

The opposition leader said the work undertaken by Stewart and his team involved considerable sacrifice, planning, and ingenuity.

“The decision-making, the sacrifice, the hard work, the ingenuity, all of what it took to make it be what it is today, is something that Jamaica should be very, very proud of,” he said.

Chang also reflected on the origins of Sandals, recalling Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart’s decision in 1981 to acquire a struggling Montego Bay hotel despite doubts about the viability of the investment.

“Sandals did not just put Jamaica on the map. Jamaica had put Sandals on the map, but Sandals has never forgotten its address,” Chang said.

For Golding, the results at Sandals South Coast had surpassed what he expected to see.

“I really just came to experience the Sandals recovery effort and see what had been achieved here, and it’s way beyond my expectation,” he said.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com