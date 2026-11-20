A 13-year-old boy is now in serious condition at the hospital after he was found with multiple chop wounds to his body at his home in West Prospect, Bog Walk, St Catherine, late Thursday night.

The boy was reportedly found lying in a pool of blood by his mother when she returned home from work about 11:40 pm on November 19.

According to police reports, the mother usually leaves the child at home under the supervision of a neighbour while she is at work.

However, upon returning home on Thursday night, she reportedly noticed that the grille and doors were open and that lights were on in the back room. Finding the situation unusual, she entered the house and discovered her son on the floor with multiple injuries.

The teen sustained chop wounds to his head, arms and other parts of his body. One of his lower arms was reportedly partially severed.

He was assisted to the hospital by his mother and a friend, where he is undergoing surgery and receiving emergency medical attention.

No suspect has been identified or motive established, as the police continue their investigations.

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