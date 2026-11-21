AMITY HALL, St Thomas:

Residents of Amity Hall and surrounding communities in St Thomas are on tenterhooks amid reports that an unknown number of Haitians who illegally landed in the area on Wednesday night may be hiding in dense vegetation or moving inland. Some of the group are also suspected to be armed, heightening fears among residents.

Since Thursday, a police-military team has been conducting searches in Amity Hall, which sits near the Portland-St Thomas border, as well as communities such as Golden Grove and Hectors River.

The security forces have remained tight-lipped about the operation, declining to speak with the media.

Some business operators closed their establishments several hours earlier than was customary on Thursday despite the heavy security presence in the area, fearing that the migrants could pose a serious threat to their livelihood and peace.

“We were told by members of the security forces that the group of Haitians is suspected to be armed. Since hearing about that, many in the community have expressed deep concern and many are now fearful,” Denise Hill, a resident of Amity Hall who operates a sports bar, told The Gleaner on Friday.

“This is a peaceful community – a crime-free community – with no real physical incidents or confrontation. We would very much like for it to be kept that way,” she stated.

A farmer of Amity Hall, who gave his name only as ‘Byron’, said residents have been on the lookout for strangers.

“We were told by the police that some health risk might be involved if we come in close contact with them. The police dem warn we about harbouring illegal Haitians, so we now have to work with them and we will not be harbouring anyone who came ashore illegally,” he said.

“Last night, everywhere lock dung early because we a fret bout di Haitians dem. Still, we glad the police and soldiers are here and some a dem even spread out across Golden Spring and Hectors River, searching for Haitians,” he added.

Residents claimed that as recently as two weeks ago, about 13 Haitians, mainly teenage girls, were picked up by the police during a raid in bushes near Amity Hall.

The beach area at Holland Bay in Amity Hall is highly secluded and densely populated by trees and other forms of vegetation, which extends for more than four miles from the main thoroughfare all the way down to the shoreline. The area is also heavily infested by mosquitoes and sand flies.

Several groups of Haitians have landed in Jamaica in recent years, with a noticeable spike since the French-speaking CARICOM country was thrown into political, social and economic turmoil after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, four and a half years after he took office.

The Haitians, some of whom were charged with illegal entry, were all deported.

editorial@gleanerjm.com