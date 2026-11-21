A renovated Sixth Form Learning Facility was officially handed over to the Rosebank Centre of Excellence Special Education School in Highgate on November 13, part of an effort to better prepare students with special educational needs for life after school.

The project was delivered through a partnership involving the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, the Digicel Foundation and the National Education Trust (NET). The foundation funded the renovation of a 121-square-metre building into a dedicated sixth-form facility at a cost of $17.42 million. The ministry spent a further $3.97 million on ancillary works, including a lightning arrester and paving for the driveway and car park.

Yashieka Blackwood-Grant, acting regional director for educational services in Region Two, said the investment was designed to create clearer pathways beyond secondary school.

“This investment that the Digicel Foundation has made … [and which] the Ministry of Education has made through the National Education Trust, is to ensure that our students at Rosebank … can answer the question, what’s next for them?” she said.

“Through this centre … we are creating pathways for them to connect school to work and to broader life,” she added.

Blackwood-Grant said the sixth-form programme would do more than provide an education equivalent to secondary school, preparing students instead for the workplace and greater independence.

“Rosebank will not just be offering special-education students a high-school equivalent education, they’ll be giving them a pathway to connect school to work through the Sixth Form Pathway Programme,” she said.

Describing the handover as a significant step for special-needs education, she added: “We’re not just opening a building, we’re opening a new pathway for excellence for every student at the Rosebank Centre of Excellence.”

The school’s principal, Dawnette Lewis, called the facility a milestone for both the institution and its students.

“Today is more than a handover of this renovated building,” she said.

“It represents hope, opportunity, renewed possibilities, a shared commitment to ensuring that our students, particularly those with exceptionalities, are provided with an environment in which they can learn, grow, develop their abilities, and prepare for meaningful participation in society,” Lewis added.