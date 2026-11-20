Opposition Leader Mark Golding is demanding that Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness accept full responsibility for the failures exposed in the Auditor General's report on Hurricane Melissa relief which exposed major administrative and operational gaps in how the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) responded.

Golding has also signalled his party’s intention to lead a protest against the Prime Minister’s “gross mismanagement” of the agency next week.

"The Prime Minister took ODPEM into his own office. Had it performed well, he would have claimed the credit. Now that it has failed, he cannot hide behind the staff, with one pathetic excuse after the next," Golding said in a statement on Friday.

"Good leaders take the blame for failure and give the team credit for success. Weak leaders do the opposite."

The ODPEM was transferred from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development to the Office of the Prime Minister shortly after the Category 5 storm ravaged sections of the island in October last year.

Speaking on Thursday at the opening of the Trelawny Infirmary, Holness said his executive had nothing to do with the misuse of Hurricane Melissa-donated funds, and that the decision to use $33 million earmarked for a roofing programme to pay fees for third-party imported goods in the aftermath of the storm was taken by the management of the emergency-response agency.

“That’s not my decision. That decision has nothing to do with the executive level of the Government, but I suspect they may be thinking that if they didn’t pay, they wouldn’t get the goods, or if they didn’t pay, the goods would stay on the wharf, generating more fees that the Government would have to pay,” Holness said.

He added that they will have to provide a public explanation, and urged Jamaicans not to draw premature conclusions.

However, maintaining that the failures happened under Holness’s watch, Golding also emphasised that there was no documented authority for the use of these funds.

He also noted that ODPEM gave three different donation totals in five months, and J$4.8 billion in goods cannot be accounted for on the records provided.

Additionally, he highlighted that auditors could verify only 31 of 200 donated prefabricated houses, and about 200 bags of donated rice were left infested with weevils.

“In January, Mr Holness assured Jamaicans that relief supplies were managed to ‘the highest level of probity, accountability, and standards’. This week, he said of the roof money, ‘That's not my decision’,” he said.

Golding further called on Jamaicans to support the protest action next week.

"Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora gave generously so families could have a roof over their heads and food to eat. Many still do not. They deserve answers and accountability,” the Opposition Leader stated.

- Sashana Small

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