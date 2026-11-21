WESTERN BUREAU:

For Jamaican architect Isiaa Madden, winning four prestigious five-star property awards in a single night was almost too much to absorb. But amid the celebrations at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, on Friday night, one emotion eclipsed all others: pride in being Jamaican.

"This is surreal, actually. So maybe I'm numb right now, but I keep going back to just being Jamaican," Madden told The Gleaner moments after her architectural firm, Design HQ Ltd, collected four honours at the Americas Property Awards.

"I'm representing my country, and I feel fantastic that I can accept these awards on behalf of my country within the development industry."

Madden's firm was recognised for its architectural work on The Pinnacle, the ambitious luxury residential and hospitality development at Reading in Montego Bay, capturing five-star awards for Best Residential High-Rise Architecture in Jamaica, Best Mixed-Use Development in Jamaica, Best Mixed-Use Architecture in Jamaica, and Hotel Architecture.

For the founder, principal architect and managing director of Design HQ, the recognition represented far more than professional success. It was an affirmation that Jamaican architectural talent belongs among the world's best.

"As I always say, as a Jamaican, we are worthy and we deserve to be on the platform," she said.

"I'm very patriotic, and I want my country to shine, and will shine in all sectors. And now this is another department where we will shine."

The four awards mark another milestone in a professional journey spanning more than a quarter-century, during which Madden has helped shape some of Jamaica's major hospitality and commercial developments.

Among the projects on which she has worked are RIU Aquarelle, Hyatt Zilara, Barnett Tech Park, and Grand Depot, alongside several other hotel and commercial developments.

But it is The Pinnacle, with its striking towers overlooking Montego Bay's coastline, that has now propelled her firm's work onto an international awards platform.

Asked why she believed the development had attracted such significant recognition, Madden pointed to the experience accumulated throughout her career and the project's ambitious scope.

"Well, it's all about timing," she said.

"I've been groomed, literally, because I've been working in the hotel industry doing hotel construction for so long, and The Pinnacle is the largest development now in the Caribbean, and it's so multipurpose, it's so diversified."

For Madden, the project's name carries particular meaning.

"I think all for the last 26 years of working in the hotel industry, The Pinnacle is exactly why it's named The Pinnacle, because it's the time now, and the time is right for Jamaica to enter into the global market of development."

The development combines residential, hospitality and other commercial uses, representing the type of integrated project increasingly associated with major international destinations.

Its architectural ambition has also placed Montego Bay, long recognised internationally for its tourism offerings, in the spotlight for another reason: the sophistication and scale of its emerging built environment.

Madden's journey to the international stage has been built on years of professional training, entrepreneurship and public service.

A graduate of Howard University in Washington, DC, where she earned a bachelor's degree in architecture and planning, she returned to Jamaica to establish herself in an industry traditionally associated with large international design and development firms.

Madden is registered with the Architectural Registration Board of Jamaica and is a member of the Jamaica Institute of Architects.

The awards ceremony brought together leading professionals and companies from across the Americas, recognising excellence in property development, architecture, interior design and related fields.

Organisers of the International Property Awards described the competition as the 'World Cup' of the property industry, pointing to its international reach and rigorous assessment process.

The five-star distinction represents the highest national award level in the competition, while the highest-scoring entries may advance to compete for regional and international honours.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com