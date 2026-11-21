A broad smile spread across Khamario Matthews’ face on Thursday as Dr Clive Lai announced that he was the Zone Two champion of The Gleaner’s Children’s Own Spelling Bee.

The Bromley Primary and Infant School student from St Mary had just correctly spelt W-H-I-F-F to secure the zonal title, coming out on top of 28 students who gathered at St John’s Anglican Church in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Before attempting the championship word, Khamario took no chances. He asked for its meaning and etymology, requested that it be used in a sentence, and checked that he was pronouncing it correctly. Satisfied that he understood the word, he delivered the correct spelling.

For Khamario, the victory was a proud moment, made even more special by the support he received along the way.

His mother, recognising his spelling ability, had encouraged him to enter the competition, believing he had what it took to do well. With the help of his coach and the support of his family, Matthews prepared for the challenge.

Now a champion, he is encouraging other young spellers to work hard as they prepare for their turn in the competition.

Nathalia Spencer of Moneague Primary also had reason to celebrate, securing the St Ann parish championship title.

The Ocho Rios event was the second zonal spell-off since the competition’s return after a three-year break. Under the new format, neighbouring parishes compete at designated venues, with each parish producing its own champion and the top performer overall claiming the zonal title.

The competition continues on next Tuesday in Montego Bay, St James, where students from that parish will join their counterparts from Westmoreland and Hanover for the spelldown.

The buzz heads to Mandeville two days later for Manchester, St Elizabeth and Clarendon competitors to challenge each other, before the final zonal spell-off on December 1 in St Andrew, featuring competitors from St Catherine, Kingston and St Andrew.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at each venue, with spelling getting under way at 11 a.m.

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