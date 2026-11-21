A St Catherine family is hoping to get answers after the police detained a suspect believed to linked to a brutal machete attack on a 13-year-old boy multiple times inside his New Prospect home in Bog Walk on Thursday night.

The teenager sustained multiple wounds to his head and face, his left hand was severed, and the thumb of his right hand was also severed. Doctors reportedly said most of the wounds are defensive in nature.

Reports are that the boy was home alone when the assailant gained entry to the house through an unlocked grille and an unlocked front door before entering his bedroom, where he was lying in bed, and launched the attack.

The teenager reportedly managed to escape to his mother’s bedroom in an attempt to get away from his attacker. However, the assailant kicked in the bedroom door and continued chopping him before leaving him for dead.

When The Gleaner visited the home on Friday, a pool of dried blood in his bedroom and a trail extending to his mother’s room painted a picture of the horror that unfolded hours earlier.

His mother, 35-year-old tour guide Demetria Chevannes, explained that she usually leaves her son at home under the watch of a neighbour until she returns from work.

However, about 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, when she arrived home, she noticed that the grille and doors were open and that the lights were on in the back room.

She said the situation appeared strange, given the late hour.

“When I entered the house, I saw my son lying on the floor in a pool of blood,” she told The Gleaner.

Chevannes said she called out to her son but received no response. She subsequently went inside, discovered him on the floor and raised an alarm before contacting the police.

The teenager was assisted to the Linstead Hospital and later transferred to a Corporate Area hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

“He is my only son. I am trying to figure out who could do this, but I think it is close to home,” she asserted.

DISTRESSED

Visibly distressed and assisted by her sister, Chevannes was preparing to leave the rented apartment they occupied.

“Things are not the same anymore. I can’t stay here; this is too devastating,” she uttered in a faint voice.

She said the incident brought back painful memories of the boy’s father, who was fatally stabbed three years ago while playing football in Waterhouse, St Andrew.

The boy’s aunt, Romyah Jackson described him as well-behaved child who keeps to himself, enjoys animals and football, and loves riding his bicycle.

“While young boys might sometimes do things, there is nothing I could imagine that could validate the carnage you are seeing inside the house,” Jackson stated.

“Their intention was to kill him, but he will not die. He will not,” she said.

Meanwhile, palpable gloom hung over the community on Friday.

Ripton McLean, a former corrections officer and justice of the peace, told The Gleaner that he knew the teenager well through his mother, who serves in a community organisation which he chairs.

“To the best of my knowledge, he is not a person who gives problems. I often see him on his bicycle with one or two friends,” he said, adding that he was taken aback by the news.

ruddy.mathison@gleanerjm.com