The police and members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) are now searching sections of St Thomas and Portland following reports that a group of Haitian nationals came ashore illegally between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The security forces are conducting searches in the Amity Hall area of St Thomas, near the Portland border, as well as Golden Grove and Hector’s River in Portland, in an effort to locate the illegal immigrants.

Residents say they were informed that members of the group may be armed, sparking fear in the communities.

Some businesses reportedly closed as early as 9:00 pm on Thursday, rather than their usual closing time of midnight.

Residents have also expressed concern about persons harbouring anyone who may have entered the island illegally, saying they are fearful of possible health risks.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

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