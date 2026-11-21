The police are pursuing several suspects following the recovery of seven stolen goats from a vehicle that overturned along St Jago Road, in Toll Gate, Clarendon, on Thursday.

A man linked to the incident was arrested in Central Village, St Catherine, on Thursday by cops from the Agricultural Protection Branch (APB), with support from the St Catherine South Police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pilmar Powell, commander of the Area Three Agricultural Protection Branch, says investigators are now trying to locate other individuals believed to be involved in the incident.

“They will not escape the long arm of the law of the Jamaica Constabulary Force,” Powell said.

The recovery of the seven goats on Thursday follows another major anti-praedial larceny operation days earlier, during which nine people were arrested and 120 goats recovered in Rhymesbury, Clarendon.

Powell said both incidents have placed renewed attention on the threat praedial larceny poses to farmers and the wider agricultural sector, particularly the implications for national food security.

She appealed to members of the public to support law enforcement efforts to protect farmers, emphasising that the consequences of praedial larceny extend beyond the immediate financial losses suffered by producers.

“We are saying to the citizens of Jamaica to join the Jamaica Constabulary Force to advocate for our farmers. And we all must remember, this is all about food security, and what we are putting in our system,” she said.

She warned that continued criminal activity targeting the agricultural sector could undermine the country's food supply and leave Jamaicans increasingly vulnerable.

“And we cannot allow these criminal organisations to continue in the manner they are operating, because what they want to do is to bring our nation into poverty and with no food to put on our table," Powell said.

-- Olivia Brown

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