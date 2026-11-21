Opposition Senator Kisha Anderson says Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness’ initial response to the auditor general’s findings into ODPEM’s mishandling of billions of dollars’ worth of in-kind donations for the victims of Hurricane Melissa was woefully inadequate.

ODPEM – the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management – is an agency in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

Anderson wants the prime minister to give Jamaicans a full account of what went wrong at the agency.

In her contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Upper House on Friday, Anderson said she was deeply disappointed by the Holness’ utterance that he was concerned but “not surprised” at the findings that have triggered widespread debate.

Anderson noted that the auditor general uncovered multiple instances of missing inventory, unrecorded donations, conflicting figures and inconsistent record-keeping.

However, she said the most egregious deficiency highlighted was the spoilt food.

“Spoilt food? Spoilt food when people were hungry?”

The report said there were about 200 bags of rice donated to ODPEM, among other food items, for Hurricane Melissa relief that were found to be infested with weevils, five months after the storm.

“As a citizen of Jamaica, I believe I am entitled to answers. And I would like those answers from the prime minister,” she insisted.

Anderson said in November 2025, it was implied that the move of ODPEM to the OPM a week after Hurricane Melissa was a matter of speed and of putting emergency logistics in a single place.

The opposition senator said on January 23, 2026, OPM’s communications team posted a quote attributed to the prime minister from a January 16, 2026, speech at a ceremony for handover of donated supplies held at the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) base in Luana, St Elizabeth.

She noted that the prime minister was quoted as saying: “These supplies are managed to the highest level of probity, accountability, and standards. Claims to the contrary are simply not consistent with how the system operates.”

CALLS FOR PROPER EXPLANATION

In light of Holness’ comment, Anderson said it was, therefore, not reasonable for “the nation to now not get a proper explanation of this breakdown or to be told by the PM that the findings are not surprising”.

“I believe the prime minister owes Jamaica a better account of what went wrong, and I am calling on him to address the matter in a fulsome way,” she declared.

She reasoned that the auditor general’s report has not demonstrated that the decision to move ODPEM to OPM has resulted in better management, oversight, and co-ordination but has revealed leadership failures.

According to Anderson, if accountability were an established mindset led from the beginning and from the top, this would not have happened.

“Our systems should be built with the understanding that they need to be reported on – not as a courtesy but as a practice. For every activity, Government must be able to demonstrate ‘weh di money deh’.”

Anderson, a business executive, noted that a company that raises money from the Jamaican public must publish its unaudited results within 45 days of each quarter.

Further, she said that the company must also file audited accounts within 60 or 90 days of its financial year-end, and a full annual report, including management’s explanation of the numbers, within 120 days.

She said if a company expects to be late, it must explain why and indicate when its reports will be submitted. If it fails to report, said Anderson, trading in its shares can be suspended until it complies.

Anderson said accountability, therefore, cannot be something a government practices only when it is convenient, when the questions are comfortable or when the answers are favourable.

“Every Jamaican has the right to ask, ‘Weh di money deh?’ And every government has a responsibility to provide an honest answer and to account for its decisions, expenditure, and performance,” she said.

She questioned whether a government that spends hundreds of billions of the people’s money should be held to a lower standard.

“If these reporting standards and consequences are good enough for the shareholders of a listed company, surely they should be good enough for the shareholders of Jamaica – its citizens, the Jamaican people.”

edmond.campbell@gleanerjm.com