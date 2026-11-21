JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Agrochemical maker Bayer will pay up to US$7.25 billion over two decades to resolve thousands of claims from American cancer patients asserting that the company should have warned people that its popular weed killer Roundup could cause lymphoma, according to a settlement approved Friday by a Missouri judge.

The nationwide settlement applies to Roundup users who are already ill and those who are diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in future years.

Participants could get an average of between $10,000 and $165,000, depending on how they used the product, how old they were when diagnosed and the severity of their illness.

Germany-based Bayer has repeatedly denied that Roundup causes cancer.

It has also changed the formula for its Roundup version sold to residential users.

However, the company says the settlement provides some financial certainty against mounting litigation costs that have led it to contemplate pulling the product from US agricultural markets.

Though some attorneys for cancer patients contend the settlement pay-outs are too small, others argue the deal is better than getting nothing, which became a heightened likelihood after a ruling by the US Supreme Court.

The high court ruled in June that Bayer cannot be sued in state courts on claims it failed to warn about cancer because federal regulations do not require a cancer warning label and states are forbidden from imposing additional labelling requirements.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Boyer, who approved the US$7 billion settlement, said the average individual pay-outs are “fair and adequate” and the total dollar amount is “among the largest in the history of mass tort personal-injury class action settlements.”

The approved settlement includes $600 million for attorneys’ fees.

The judge said there was a risk Bayer would have filed for bankruptcy protection if the settlement had been rejected.

Bayer CEO Bill Anderson said in a statement that the court-approved settlement is “a decisive milestone in the company’s strategy to mitigate the risks of both pending and future Roundup litigation.”

The decision could be appealed.

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