A missed customer enquiry, an unrecorded transaction or a delayed quotation may be costing Jamaica’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) revenue. Experts say weak business processes can erode sales, undermine customer retention and constrain growth.

The issue came into focus at the Jamaica Business Development Corporation’s (JBDC’s) Grow Your Business Conference 2026: The AI Experience on Monday, where AI and digital-transformation strategist Christopher Derrell and computer scientist and lecturer Dr Sean T. Miller outlined how structured systems and artificial intelligence (AI) can help entrepreneurs tackle operational inefficiencies and improve sales performance.

During an interactive assessment, participants identified bookkeeping and invoicing as their biggest operational challenge, highlighting weaknesses in the management of business transactions.

For Derrell, the starting point is not technology but process. Businesses, he argued, need clear systems for attracting customers, closing sales, processing orders, collecting payments and securing repeat business.

“First things first, you must have a system. Just like anything, without a working system, it will die,” he said.

Derrell noted that many entrepreneurs receive orders through multiple channels, including telephone calls, WhatsApp, email and social media, without a standardised process for recording customer information or managing transactions. The result, he said, is poor visibility into operational bottlenecks, customer activity and opportunities for automation.

“Our first encouragement to you, figure out your business’s system, figure out how you need to take orders so that then we can figure out how to automate it,” he advised.

Business performance

Focusing on revenue generation, Derrell identified three areas where businesses could improve performance: attracting prospective customers, converting enquiries into sales and increasing purchases from existing customers.

He argued that firms should monitor customer interactions and follow up on purchasing activity rather than focus solely on attracting new customers. He also linked robust systems to business value, noting that enterprises seeking to expand or eventually change hands need processes that function independently of their owners.

“So, if you don’t have a process in place and you are the business itself and the whole business lives in your head, then you can’t sell it, because they’re just buying you,” he said.

He urged entrepreneurs to document workflows across the business, from customer acquisition and order processing to delivery, payment collection and retention.

Beyond sales, Derrell demonstrated how technology can strengthen financial record-keeping, citing a Spanish Town battery retailer that moved from manually searching for receipts to using AI tools that capture receipt data and automatically generate spreadsheets. The system has improved transaction records, particularly for stock purchased on consignment.

Using a hypothetical bakery as a case study, Miller demonstrated how businesses could automate customer enquiries, capture orders, and generate notifications without requiring owners to monitor every transaction manually.

He also drew a distinction between traditional automation and AI-powered systems, arguing that not every business problem requires artificial intelligence.

“And sometimes you just need automation,” he said.

According to Miller, entrepreneurs should prioritise tasks that consume significant time while presenting relatively low operational risk. More sensitive functions, he argued, require human oversight.

He encouraged business owners to approach AI deployment as they would hiring an employee: define the task, assess the technology’s capabilities and test its performance before delegating responsibility.

“Can you hand off all decisions to AI? No, you cannot. But you can hand off some things,” he said.

Miller also demonstrated how AI-supported workflows can be configured to pause and seek human approval before carrying out certain actions, allowing owners to retain control over key decisions.

The facilitators led participants through practical exercises in workflow mapping and automation, encouraging them to identify processes that could be improved through technology.

The conference formed part of the JBDC’s Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2026 activities, which run from November 16 to 22 in association with the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC). The corporation has adapted the international theme, ‘Entrepreneurs Thrive Here’, to ‘Entrepreneurs Thrive H.E.R.E. (Helping Entrepreneurs Recover and Evolve)’, reflecting its focus on business recovery, productivity and sustainable growth.